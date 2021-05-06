New York blames broadband companies for false net neutrality comments

A four-year investigation concludes that U.S. broadband companies have concealed their involvement in the campaign, which resulted in 18 million false comments on the burning issue, the New York attorney general said.

America’s largest broadband companies funded a “covert campaign” in 2017 to generate millions of bogus public comments to the Federal Communications Commission to cover the regulator’s planned repeal of net neutrality rules, the Federal Communications Commission said. senior New York law enforcement official.

A four-year state investigation found the companies had concealed their involvement in the effort, resulting in 18 million false comments out of a total of 22 million on the burning issue, the attorney general said on Thursday. of New York, Letitia James, in a statement.

In a Republican-led vote in 2017, the FCC swept aside net neutrality rules that prevented broadband providers from favoring their partners’ internet traffic.

He then rejected calls to delay the end of the rules, saying he had not relied on suspicious submissions. Ajit Pai, then chairman of the FCC under President Donald Trump, said the move “would restore internet freedom.”

“Almost all of the comments and messages that the broadband industry has submitted to the FCC and Congress have been bogus, signed using the names and addresses of millions of people without their knowledge or consent,” James said, a Democrat, in the statement.

The comments “did not reflect people’s real views, with over 8.5 million of those comments using the names and personal information of real people without their knowledge or consent.”

New York said in its report that the campaign was led by the nonprofit Broadband for America. The organization lists members including AT&T Inc., Charter Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp., as well as the business groups CTIA, which represents the major wireless carriers, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, and USTelecom-The Broadband Association.

None of the companies or business groups immediately responded to emails seeking comment on the report.

FCC Acting Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat appointed by President Joe Biden who supports net neutrality rules, said the report shows the agency acted on a case that “was inundated with fraud ”.

“It was troubling at the time because even then the widespread problems with the record were evident,” Rosenworcel said in a statement. “We must learn from these lessons and improve ourselves, because the public deserves an open and fair opportunity to tell Washington what they think about the policies that affect their lives.”