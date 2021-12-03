New York becomes fourth US state to confirm Omicron: Live

Five confirmed cases, as the United States announces new measures to help curb the spread of the variant, including boosters.

New York found its first cases of the Omicron variant, as the United States introduced new measures to fight COVID-19.

New York became the fourth state to confirm cases of the new strain, with a total of eight cases now reported in the United States.

Main developments:

New rules to tackle COVID-19 in the United States include stricter testing of inbound travelers and stepped-up recall jabs.

Germany is considering exclude the unvaccinated of all stores and services except essentials, and is considering a vaccination mandate from February.

UK study found mRNA vaccines provide the greatest booster effect

Here are the latest developments:

16 minutes ago (02:06 GMT)

Epidemiologist warns of risk of reinfection from Omicron variant

RISK OF REINFECTION — New #Omicron study finds huge increase in # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE ** re-infections **. Worse, compared to the old waves – a lot of the infections in the new Omicron wave are re-infections. How much? 📍 2.4 times higher risk of reinfection with Omicron. HT @SACEMDirectorhttps://t.co/lBo4Z1Dth5 pic.twitter.com/Z11rPxlfEY – Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 2, 2021

37 minutes ago (01:46 GMT)

Australia reports possible community transmission of Omicron variant

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has reported its ninth Omicron case, which authorities say may be the first acquired through community transmission.

NSW Health said “the virus may have been acquired in the community because the case has no history of overseas travel or connections to people with a history of overseas travel.”

Authorities said the case involved a student from western Sydney.

47 minutes ago (01:35 GMT)

Hawaii Reports First Omicron Variation

The US state of Hawaii has confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant, saying it was a case of community spread and the person had no travel history.

The person, a resident of Oahu, had moderate symptoms. The person had previously been infected with COVID-19 but had not been vaccinated, the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Hawaii becomes the fifth US state to detect the variant, bringing the total number of cases in the country to nine.

1 hour ago (01:06 GMT)

New York finds five Omicron cases

New York has found five cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to its governor.

This makes it the fourth US state to detect the variant.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul told media that one of the cases involved a 67-year-old Long Island woman with mild symptoms of a headache and cough, who recently returned from South Africa.

The other four were residents of New York City, but the governor said more information was not yet available.

“No reason to be alarmed,” Hochul said. “We don’t have more information at the moment but we believe there will be more cases emerging, and the best thing anyone can do is realize that we are not at all defenseless against this. variant, that vaccines, we know, will make sure that there are less severe symptoms.

2 hours ago (00:46 GMT)

MRNA vaccines provide the greatest booster effect

A UK study found that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna provide the biggest boost in antibody levels when given 10 to 12 weeks after the second dose.

The “COV-Boost” study found that six of the seven boosters looked for enhanced immunity after the initial vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while all seven increased immunity when given after two doses of the vaccine. ‘AstraZeneca.

“A third dose will be effective for many vaccines we have tested and in many different combinations,” Professor Saul Faust, immunologist at the University of Southampton and head of the trial, told reporters.

The study found that a full or half dose of Pfizer or a full dose of Moderna provided a very effective boost in antibody and T cell levels, whether the person had initially received Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

(Al Jazeera)

Click on here for all updates from Thursday, December 2.