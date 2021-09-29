World
New York Attorney General denounces Andrew Cuomo’s criticism of his report – Times of India
NEW YORK: New York Attorney General Letitia james Wednesday the former governor sacked Andrew Cuomohas repeatedly complained that the sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation was tainted with politics, saying the Democrat “never took responsibility for his own conduct.”
James, speaking to a civic group in New York City, defended the 165-page report released by his office in August that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.
“Mr. Cuomo has much to say on these matters, but he has never taken responsibility for his own conduct. He has never held himself accountable for how his behavior affected our state government, ”said James, also a Democrat.
Cuomo has categorically denied that he intentionally mistreated the women. He said he was stepping down to avoid subjecting the state to months of unrest. Since the announcement of his resignation, he has promoted opinion columns on social networks that question the independence of the investigation and suggest that his ousting was an orchestrated political bludgeon.
“It was politics. Every step of the way,” he said in a tweet last week.
The five-month non-criminal investigation by James’s office found that 11 women in and outside the state government were telling the truth when they said Cuomo touched them inappropriately, their commented. appearing or making suggestive comments about their sex life. The report also detailed efforts by its staff to discredit some of its accusers.
“Let’s not lose sight of what’s important,” James said. “It’s not me. It’s not Mr. Cuomo, but the survivors of his harassment. The people in our state whose trust he broke. And the people who believed in him, including myself. . No one is above the law. And our state can do better to move forward “,
James compared his investigation to the one Cuomo himself led while serving as attorney general and investigated the then governor. Eliot spitzer, who resigned in 2008 in a prostitution scandal.
She noted that her investigation began after Cuomo’s office referred the allegations to her, was led by outside investigators, and lasted for five months. Cuomo’s investigation of Spitzer, James said, began without outside reference, took 20 days, and was processed within the office.
She said her office plans to release the transcripts of the 179 people interviewed as part of the investigation.
James’s office only released excerpts from the interviews. The Associated Press has filed open case requests in August for full transcripts and tapes of interviews with Cuomo and other witnesses, but has yet to receive the documents.
Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo’s senior advisor and his longtime spokesperson, called on the attorney general to release these transcripts and a video recording of the former governor being interviewed by James’ investigators.
“This should raise serious red flags that the GA and his staff avoid whenever specific questions about omissions and inaccuracies in the GA report are raised. The public deserves specific answers from the GA as to the credibility of her report – particularly as she ponders a run for governor. ”
Prior to resigning, Cuomo, his attorney, and staff attacked the fairness of James’ report of his conduct, including claiming that the records showed an accuser’s account that the governor’s mansion could not have happened. produce during the period it claimed.
James is considered a potential 2022 candidate for governor of New York. After making remarks at Wednesday’s event, James dodged a question from the moderator as to whether she would introduce herself, stating: “I am focusing on my job, lowering my head and serving you all as as Attorney General. ”
