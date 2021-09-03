“New wave of repression” emerges in South Sudan, warns Amnesty

A human rights group says peaceful protests “must be facilitated rather than suppressed” following recent arrests.

Amnesty International has warned that South Sudan is witnessing a “new wave of repression”, with many activists now in hiding after a series of arrests in recent weeks.

The world’s newest nation has suffered from chronic instability since independence ten years ago, with a coalition of civil society groups recently calling on the government to step down, saying they have “had enough”.

Authorities have taken a hard line against such demands, arresting eight activists as well as three journalists and two employees of a pro-democracy nonprofit, according to rights groups.

“We are witnessing the emergence of a new wave of repression in South Sudan targeting the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty’s regional director for the East and Southern Africa, in a statement. declaration.

The crackdown follows a statement last month by the Popular Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) calling for a peaceful public uprising.

The PCCA had urged the public to join its protest on Monday in Juba, but the capital has remained silent as authorities called the protest “illegal” and said that such an event calling for a change in leadership did not occur. was not peaceful. Heavily armed security forces have been deployed to monitor the streets for any signs of opposition.

“Peaceful protests must be facilitated rather than suppressed or prevented by arrests, harassment, intensive security deployment or any other punitive measure,” Muchena said.

Amnesty noted that many activists had been harassed since the abortive demonstration, “some suspecting that they were being watched by the security forces”.

The rights group also said it received reports of internet disruption on the eve of the planned protest.

“Internet shutdowns and interruptions negatively affect the ability of people to exercise their rights to freedom of information, expression, association and peaceful assembly. South Sudanese authorities and internet service providers need to clarify their role in the disruption, ”Muchena said.

Authorities also shut down a radio station and a think tank in connection with the protests.

In a statement released Friday, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Norway urged the South Sudanese government to protect “the rights of citizens … to express their views peacefully, without fear of harm. ‘to be arrested’.

Since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan has been in the throes of a chronic economic and political crisis and struggles to recover from the aftermath of a five-year civil war that has claimed nearly 400,000 lives. .

While a 2018 ceasefire and power-sharing agreement between President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar is still broadly valid, it is under strain, with little progress being made in meeting terms. of the peace process.

The Popular Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) – a broad coalition of activists, academics, lawyers and former government officials – denounced what it called a “failed political system that has become so dangerous and subjected our people to immense suffering ”. .