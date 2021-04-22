New video shows extra angle in Ma’Khia Bryant’s death

Security footage from a neighbor shows the moments leading up to the arrival of a white police officer from Columbus, Ohio, who shot and killed the black teenager.

New images emerged in the police shooting in Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old black girl who was gunned down Tuesday by a white police officer in an alleged altercation in Columbus, Ohio.

Donovan Brinson, who lives across from where the incident took place, had a camera in his garage to record during the events.

The video showed a chaotic scene. Several people were gathered on a front lawn and Bryant, wielding a knife, charged a falling person back, then rushed at a second person as the officer shouted, “Get down!

The policeman, who has been identified as Nicholas Reardon, can be heard shooting four times.

Speaking to Fox News, Brinson said he believed the officer was facing a complicated situation.

“He could have not shot and the young woman in pink could have been stabbed in the neck or fatally injured and then responded and shot and that might have made two young women dead,” Brinson said. “Or he could have reacted like he did and unfortunately a lady lost her life in the incident which could probably have been avoided,” he said.

Police released a 10-second body camera clip on Wednesday that begins with Reardon stepping out of his car as Bryant begins to swing a knife at the first person.

After the shots, Bryant collapsed against the parked car and on the ground, and the knife is seen lying on the sidewalk next to her as an officer crouched down beside her to render assistance. medical. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

Students rally outside Ohio Statehouse to protest Ma’Khia Bryant’s shooting yesterday [Jay LaPrete/AP Photo]

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said it was “a horrible and heartbreaking situation”.

His shooting sparked immediate protests in Columbus, which occurred during the announcement of Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict, the white cop who knelt around George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes last year.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against the use of force by police and sparked a debate over racial equality in the United States.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Ohio State University students staged a sit-in and marched through the city to protest Bryant’s death.

His death also caused a sensation on social networks.

NBA star LeBron James tweeted and then deleted a tweet with Reardon’s photo with the words “YOU’RE NEXT” and #ACCOUNTABILITY, apparently implying that Reardon, like Chauvin, should be convicted in court.

His tweet drew a rebuke from the National Fraternal Order of Police, one of the largest police unions in the country, which called his comments “shameful” and “extremely reckless.”

Thursday, a funeral was held for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man who was shot dead during a traffic stop on April 11 at Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a few miles from court as the Chauvin trial unfolded.

“He was a brother, a prankster, he was loved by so many people,” Daunte’s mother Katie Wright said at the funeral. “He will be missed so much.”

Kim Potter, the white police officer charged with his death has been charged with second degree manslaughter. The former police chief said Potter mistakenly fired her handgun when she intended to use her Taser. Potter resigned from his post.