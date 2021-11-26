New variant of Covid: pride and punishment follow discovery of South Africa

Travelers to London from Johannesburg were tested on Friday morning, but flights are now suspended

South Africans have reacted strongly to the news that the UK and a growing list of other countries have reacted to the emergence of a new variant of Covid with red lists and travel bans.

While there is real pride here in the country’s scientific expertise and the speed with which South Africa has been able to identify and share information on the new variants, there is also a strong sense that the nation is being unjustly punished for its successes.

“The world should support South Africa and Africa and not discriminate or isolate them,” said Professor Tulio de Oliveira, the Durban-based scientist who is leading efforts to understand the new variant. .

In a series of tweets, he stressed that South Africa has been “very transparent with scientific information. We have done so to protect our country and the world despite potential massive discrimination.”

South Africa has a sophisticated surveillance infrastructure that allows it to perform sequencing work efficiently.

“UK should reconsider”

Professor de Oliveira urged “billionaires and financial institutions” to help the country cope with the economic damage caused by the new travel restrictions.

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor also quickly condemned the UK travel ban, calling it “hasty” and detrimental to tourism and business, and urged the UK government “to reconsider this decision”.

The news of the flight bans caused inevitable frustration among many South Africans who hoped to see friends and family visiting during the southern hemisphere’s summer vacation in December.

South Africa was one of the last countries to be taken off the red list last month.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous that they’ve imposed it again so quickly without investigating this new variant,” said a woman who is awaiting London arrivals at Cape Town International Airport this morning.

The story continues

“My sister just got on the plane [from London] but I think she will stay here for a long time. We were in the process of getting back on our feet with tourism, and it’s just going to kill it. “

“The new ban is a knee-jerk reaction from the UK government which puts airlines, hotels, travel companies and travelers in a very difficult position,” said Otto de Vries, CEO of the Association of Travel Agents of ‘South Africa, Asata.

An industry analysis estimated that South Africa lost 26million rand ($ 1.6million; £ 1.2million) for every day it spent on the UK’s red list.

“With the UK being our largest incoming international market, last night’s news from the UK government caused widespread disbelief and disappointment among our hospitality industry as we enter our peak holiday season,” said said Rosemary Anderson, national president of the Federated Hospitality Association of South. Africa.

Overall, tourism employs 2.8 million people and in 2018 it brought the country around $ 8 billion (£ 6 billion).

The variant was first sequenced in neighboring Botswana, then in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria. It was there that a group of students, the exact number of which is not known, carried out PCR tests which all contained an anomaly that prompted experts to send their samples to Oliviera’s professor in Durban for genome sequencing.

“His team then found all of these mutations. So we’ve only been aware of it for a few days, and since this is a new variant, we have no idea how it will actually perform,” said the professor Salim Karim, former president of the South African association. Government Advisory Committee on Covid.

“All we can do is extrapolate some of the likely behaviors based on previous similar mutations. But we know it’s spreading quickly – we’ve seen how quickly it has spread in Pretoria. sharply.”

South Africa’s immunization program has slowed in recent months – not because of a lack of supplies, but because of public indifference.

“Let’s crush the variant”

It is estimated that 42% of the population has had at least one jab. But about two-thirds of people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated.

Experts hope the variant can help encourage more people to get bitten.

The government urged people to come forward, saying, “Let’s crush the power of the new variant by vaccinating to limit the number of mutations.” “

“It’s going to be a shock to the system. I think it can have a positive effect [on vaccination rates]”said Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive of Aspen Pharmacare Group.

“We know this variant is more contagious. I suspect the current vaccines are likely to reduce morbidity. They might not be as effective in preventing people from getting infected. All the more reason, if you have. a more contagious variant, which you should go out and get vaccinated. “

The greatest concern is the potential impact of the variant if it spreads to other parts of the continent where, on average, around 3% of the population has been vaccinated.