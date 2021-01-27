New US Secretary of State calls for Iran to revert to nuclear deal before US

WASHINGTON, Jan.27 (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday maintained his position that Tehran must resume complying with the Iran nuclear deal before Washington, which abandoned the pact under former President Donald Trump, don’t.

Making his first public comments on Iran as chief US diplomat, Blinken reiterated President Joe Biden’s policy “that if Iran returned to full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do so. same thing”.

The nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was struck by Iran and six major powers in 2015 and committed Iran to curtail its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief from the United States and others.

Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, leading Iran to start violating its terms.

If Iran returns to the deal, Washington would seek to build what Blinken called a “longer and stronger deal” that would address other “deeply problematic” issues.

He did not name them, but Biden said they included Iran’s development of ballistic missiles and its support for proxy forces in countries such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

“Iran is not in compliance on a number of fronts and it would take some time, if it does decide to do so, for it to come back into compliance and time for us to then assess. ‘he fulfills his obligations, “Blinken told reporters.

“We are not there yet, to say the least,” he added. He declined to say which US official would lead the talks with Iran, but said “we will bring different perspectives to the issue.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Howard Goller)