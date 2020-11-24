New Trump rule could require up to $ 15,000 bond to travel to the United States

The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump has released a new temporary rule this could force tourists and business travelers from two dozen countries – most of them in Africa – to pay up to $ 15,000 bond to visit the United States.

The U.S. State Department said Monday that the temporary final rule, which takes effect December 24 and until June 24, targets countries whose nationals have higher B-2 visa rates for tourists and B-1 visas for business travelers.

The Trump administration has said the six-month pilot program aims to test the feasibility of collecting these bonds and will serve as a diplomatic deterrent to exceeding visa terms.

“The pilot program is designed to apply to nationals of specified countries with high stay overrun rates to serve as a diplomatic tool to encourage foreign governments to take all appropriate measures to ensure that their nationals leave the states in a timely manner. -United after making temporary visits, ”according to State Department document.

A protester holds a sign outside the United States Supreme Court as court judges examine the legality of President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban on people from majority Muslim countries in Washington, DC, US United [File: Yuri Gripas/Reuters]

Trump, who lost a candidacy for re-election earlier this month, has made restricting immigration one of the goals of his four-year term. President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to overturn many of the Republican president’s immigration policies, but unraveling hundreds of changes could take months, if not years.

Biden’s transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment regarding the visa requirement.

But in previous comments, Biden said that “first day“He would revoke Trump’s travel restrictions – often known as”Muslim ban– which concerns nationals of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, as well as citizens of Venezuela, North Korea, Nigeria, Sudan and Myanmar.

Mock up passports of banned Muslim travelers are placed in front of the United States Supreme Court during a protest in Washington, DC, USA [File: Yuri Gripas/Reuters]

Trump signed the travel ban by executive order in 2017, to an extent that has become widespread outrage activists and rights groups who accused the Trump administration of discrimination and racism.

This latest visa requirement rule will allow US consular officials to require tourists and business travelers from countries whose nationals had a “stay overrun rate” of 10% or more in 2019 to pay a deposit. reimbursable in the amount of $ 5,000, $ 10,000 or $ 15,000.

Twenty-four countries meet this criterion, including 15 African countries. While these countries had higher extended stay rates, they sent relatively few travelers to the United States.

Historically, US consular officials have been discouraged from requiring travelers to the United States to post a bond, with the State Department saying the bond processing would be “cumbersome” under the temporary rule.

According to the document, countries whose tourists and business travelers could be subject to the bond requirement include those of Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Mauritania, Eritrea and from Sudan. The other countries include Angola, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, as well as Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Laos, Liberia, Myanmar (Burma), Papua New Guinea and Sao Tome. and Principle.