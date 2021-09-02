New study shows natural disasters quintupled with flooding in New York

Hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, droughts and other major weather events have increased due to climate change.

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction has found that the number of fatal natural disasters has quintupled over the past 50 years.

Hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, droughts and other major weather events have increased due to climate change. They account for 50% of all disasters and 45% of all reported deaths, as well as nearly 75% of economic losses worldwide, disproportionately affecting the poorest countries, according to the report.

Rainfall from Hurricane Ida floods the basement of a Kennedy Fried Chicken fast food restaurant in New York’s Bronx neighborhood on Wednesday. The hurricane dumped 3.15 inches of rain on Central Park within an hour. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)

There have been over 11,000 reported disasters worldwide, as well as two million deaths over the past five decades, and 91% of human losses have occurred in developing countries.

WMO notes that the death toll has actually declined thanks to technology and more early warning systems.

“The economic losses accumulate as exposure increases. But behind these glaring statistics lies a message of hope, ”said WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas. “The improvement of multi-risk early warning systems has led to a significant reduction in mortality. Quite simply, we are better than ever at saving lives. “

The WMO notes that storms are the most common cause of economic damage, with the three costliest disasters of the past five decades all being hurricanes in 2017. In the United States, Hurricane Harvey caused $ 96.9 billion. of damage dollars, Maria in the Caribbean 69.4 dollars. billion dollars, and Irma wreaked havoc to the tune of $ 58.2 billion in Cape Verde.

“The number of extreme weather, climate and hydrological events is increasing and will become more frequent and severe in many parts of the world due to climate change,” Taalas said. “This means more heat waves, droughts and forest fires, like the ones we’ve seen recently in Europe and North America.”

The news comes as Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast and, as a tropical storm, is causing unprecedented flooding in New York City.

The National Weather Service Office serving New York City noted that Wednesday marked the first time it has issued a flash flood emergency. Over 3.15 inches of rain fell in Central Park in an hour, making it the wettest hour in New York City record keeping history, breaking the previous record of 1.94 inches.

