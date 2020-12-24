World
New strain of Covid in Nigeria: Another new variant of coronavirus found in Nigeria, says Africa CDC | World News – Times of India
NAIROBI: Another new variant of the novel coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, the head of the African disease control body said on Thursday, warning that more investigation was needed.
the new come after Brittany and South Africa have both reported new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that appear to be more contagious, leading to further travel restrictions and turmoil in markets.
“It is a distinct line from the British and South African lines”, John nkengasong, director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told a news conference online from Addis Ababa.
“The one that we are seeing in Nigeria, and this is based on very limited data at the moment, has the 501 mutation,” Nkengasong added, referring to the variant called 501.V2 identified in South Africa and announced by officials. of public health there in December. 18.
Nigeria CDC and the African Center of Excellence for Genomics infectious disease in Nigeria will study more samples, Nkengasong said.
the countryThe principal investigator of COVID-19 has just publicly released the genomic sequences of the new variant, he added.
The Nigerian CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Nkengasong’s remarks.
Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with more than 200 million people, has seen fewer cases of the coronavirus than many others on the continent.
The total number of cases exceeded 80,000 on Wednesday. Daily recorded cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time this month.
