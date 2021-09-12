New sports star shows diversity in a more complex Britain

LONDON – Finally, Britain got the outpouring of national jubilation they dreamed of this summer, not from a men’s football team that narrowly missed sporting immortality, but from a young woman with a beaming smile , Emma Raducanu, who emerged from obscurity to win the US Open tennis title on Saturday.

18-year-old Raducanu’s straight-set victory over 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez sparked an eruption of cheers from the crowd who gathered to watch the game in pubs in her hometown native, Bromley, and at neighboring tennis. club that put her on an unlikely path to New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“The atmosphere is lively,” said Dave Cooke, manager of the Parklangley Club, where Ms. Raducanu trained for several years, starting at the age of 6. The day after her victory, the members were bursting with pride, recounting how she came back after competing at Wimbledon for a training session.

“Just watching her train was phenomenal,” said member Julie Slatter, 54. “You just know she’s going to make it through.”