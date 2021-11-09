New search begins for residential school graves in Canada

Disclaimer: The story below contains details of residential schools which can be upsetting. The Crisis Line for Families and Residential School Survivors in Canada is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.

Indigenous community leaders began to search for other anonymous graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children near Toronto, Canada, as calls to discover the full scope abuses linked to the country’s “boarding school” system for decades continue.

The search began Tuesday at the site of the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford, Ont., One of the oldest and oldest such institutions in Canada.

This is one of dozens of ongoing or planned searches across the country following the discovery of more than 1,200 anonymous graves in former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan this year.

“This is the first stop on our journey to bring our children home,” Mark Hill, Chief-elect of the Six Nations of the Grand River, said at a press conference as reported by CBC News.

“While it will undoubtedly be a difficult process, the Six Nations hope that we, as a people, can

heal together by finally bringing our children home, ”the community also said in a declaration earlier Tuesday.

The Canadian government forced over 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis children to attend residential schools between the late 1800s and 1990s.

Children have been stripped of their language and culture, separated from their siblings, sent hundreds of kilometers from their homes, and subjected to psychological, physical and sexual abuse. Thousands of people are believed to have died.

A federal commission of inquiry into institutions, known as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), concluded in 2015 that Canada’s residential school system amounted to “cultural genocide.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised financial aid and other forms of support to help indigenous communities find more anonymous graves and address enduring harm to the system.

“We all need to learn more about the history and legacy of residential schools. It is only by facing these harsh truths and correcting these wrongs that we can move forward together towards a more positive, just and better future, ”Trudeau said in a statement on September 30, the first. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

But indigenous advocates say the government has failed to implement most of the TRC’s calls to action, and they also say current policies continue to hold sway. disproportionately harm Indigenous children in Canada.

Indigenous communities, which have been shaken since the first discovery of 215 remains of Indigenous children at Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia at the end of May, are also asking the Catholic Church to release all of its residential school records.

Meanwhile, some leaders demanded that criminal charges against the federal government, the church, as well as any surviving individual aggressors.

Research on the site of the Mohawk Institute residential school began after months of planning, including police training of members of the local First Nations community in the use of ground penetrating radar to sweep some 500 acres across the site, said Hill, the chef.

“We have finally come to this day where we are ready to begin the research,” he said.

“Survivors have been telling us for years what happened to them in so-called schools. This investigation and the important work that goes with it is aimed at survivors and is led by survivors.

Children’s toys and shoes sit on the porch honoring the missing children at the former Mohawk Institute boarding school in Brantford, Canada on November 9 [Cole Burston/AFP]

“For many this day was long overdue, but it also brings a stark reminder of the atrocities that have been committed against our people in these institutions. “

Research and analysis of the results could take up to two years.

The Brantford School in 1885 became part of a network of 139 boarding schools open across Canada. It is estimated that 90 to 200 students were enrolled there each year before it closed in 1970.