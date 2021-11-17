New report exposes America’s colorblind legal system

NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (IPS) – The United States is once again facing a test case on racial grounds. Will the courts do justice in cases of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot and killed by three white men while jogging in Georgia?

The case is one in a long line of significant lawsuits with similar racial undertones, highlighting the division of the US legal system over race. Recent cases with mixed and heavily loaded verdicts include: George floyd, Trayvon Martin, Walter Scott, and breonna taylor.

Anna shen

Despite widespread attention – the national Black Lives Matter movement, widespread protests and federal laws meant to provide equal access – systemic racism in the justice system is blatant and persistent. Simply put, it must be eradicated, said one new report by the LexisNexis Foundation for the Rule of Law.

Tackling ugly truths about the U.S. legal system from all angles – within law school, legal practice, the judiciary, legislation, and advocacy – the 100-plus-page report contains insight detailed information on the situation in America.

Some pressing questions in the report: How does the cash bond punish the poor and impact society as a whole? How are law school admissions and standardized tests biased? Why are there so few black partners in law firms? What about women in law?

Twelve LexisNexis Foundation Rule of Law Scholars The company’s African Ancestry Network (AAN) produced the report, with the aim of shedding light on the underlying causes of racism in the legal system.

The Consortium of Historically Black Colleges and Universities Law Schools has partnered with LexisNexis to award the scholarships, a commitment eliminate systemic racism in legal systems and foster diversity and inclusion within the company. It is also a recognition of LexisNexis’ membership in the UN Global Compact.

Some of the topics included:

Cash deposit: Minorities are disproportionately imprisoned due to inability to pay bail fees, report says. People in pre-trial detention are presumed innocent but are held until they “buy their freedom”. The cash bond system – ineffective as a crime deterrent – also penalizes the poor. Many cannot afford to pay, no matter how much. What if the detained person is a single parent who loses their job and can no longer pay their rent? The report offers alternatives such as a model bill that sets the conditions for an inmate’s release, as well as an equality bond fund backed by businesses, nonprofits and others.

Bankruptcy: African Americans are more likely to file Chapter 13 than Chapter 7. Chapter 7 discharges debts within six months and charges attorney fees up front. Chapter 13 attorney fees are paid over time, debts typically go unpaid, and can take up to five years to settle. The report dealt with providing tools to reduce racial bias in bankruptcy cases and training lawyers to provide effective advice.

Admissions to law school: The legal profession is one of the least diverse fields in America, according to the report. This inequality is due to the dominance of the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT), its flawed logic and the institutional racism it creates. The report recommends broader selection criteria than quantitative LSAT measures. For example, adding criteria based on leadership, community involvement, and overcoming adversity.

Law firms: Black lawyers make up just over 10 percent of partners at major US law firms, according to the report. Lawyers leave firms due to retention and promotion issues, isolation, lack of guidance, and poor professional growth. The report offers diversity training, promotion of diverse leaders, and metrics-based approaches to diversity.

Women: Black female lawyers are grossly under-represented in the management of law firms in the United States. How can this be changed? Amplifying their voices, as well as fostering the conditions that help achieve partnership can combat under-representation.

Access: Consider that less than 6 percent of avocados are black, yet they make up over 13 percent of the total United States population. Access to legal training and the tools necessary to succeed in the legal field is different for minorities and their white counterparts, according to the report.

In conclusion, the link between ending systemic racism in the legal system and the mission to advance the rule of law is clear: equal treatment before the law. “When the legal process treats parties unevenly in the application of laws, there is an inherent lack of fairness in the system,” said Ian McDougall, president of the LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation.

