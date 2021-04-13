New report calls for better eating habits in a world of extremes

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, April 13 (IPS) – With the two extremes of hunger and obesity increasing around the world, a new report suggests a radical reset of diet and nutrition to ensure sustainability long-term livelihoods and environment.

According to a new report from the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition Foundation (BCFN), 690 million people around the world lack enough food. COVID-19 has worsened these conditions and it is expected that between 83 and 132 million more people will join the ranks of the undernourished due to the disruption of livelihoods caused by the pandemic.

A BCFN report, “A One Health Approach to Food – The Double Pyramid Connecting Food Culture, Health and ClimateRaises concerns that in some African countries the consumption of cheap sources of high-quality protein, vitamins and minerals – such as eggs – remains low. The report will be launched on Wednesday April 14, 2021.

The Double Pyramid combines a health and climate pyramid that “serves as a guide for daily food choices by raising awareness and enriching their knowledge of the impacts of food choices in order to encourage healthy diets for humans and more sustainable for human life. planet”.

According to aid agencies, the model will resonate with the needs of countries in the South, where climate change and food security have historically affected the livelihoods of millions of people who only have one meal a day.

“The African Double Pyramid attempts to illustrate that it is possible to respect local traditions and preferences while recommending a frequency with which foods should be consumed to promote better health and low impact on the environment,” says The report.

The African experimental double pyramid covered five countries: Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Africa, Tanzania and Ethiopia. The researchers noted that while the African continent is diverse, “in general, some common traits can also be found, such as the one-course meal made with a starchy ingredient.”

But as Marta Antonelli, head of research for the Barilla Foundation, told IPS, food policy has become about different blows for different people.

“Different regions of the world have different priorities to consider. The principles of sustainable and healthy eating can be applied in all contexts and inform a new approach to food, ”she said.

“Today’s food systems fail to provide adequate and fair food for all and place an unsustainable burden on the environment. Health and the environment must be taken into account together when approaching food systems, which are an extremely powerful lever to improve both ”, Antonelli.

The report comes when the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) says more than 3 billion people not everyone can afford healthy food. This is a paradox that the Barilla Foundation addressed in its previous reports where it showed malnutrition in all its forms – undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and overweight / obesity were on the rise. Its World Nutrition Report showed that 88% of countries face a heavy burden of two or three forms of malnutrition, namely undernutrition, micronutrient deficiency or overweight or obesity. Recent findings indicate that childhood and adult obesity has increased in almost all countries, straining already struggling global health systems.

Yet some African countries present immediate challenges in achieving the double pyramid model.

In a press release dated March 29, the country director of the World Food Program for Zimbabwe, Francesca Erdelmann, said more than 2.4 million people living in urban areas were struggling to meet their basic food needs. .

“Reduced access to nutritious food has had negative effects for many. Families will find it difficult to put food on the table. The lucky ones will skip meals while those who do not have to go to bed hungry, ”said Erdelmann, adding that“ for the most vulnerable people, hunger will have a lasting effect on their lives ”.

The Barilla report notes that the affordability of healthy diets is “compromised, especially in low- and middle-income countries,” while also calling for reducing the cost of nutritious foods. It also calls for a reorientation of agricultural priorities towards food and agricultural production more sensitive to nutrition.

The appeal could prove difficult for African countries including Zimbabwe, where agriculture remains underfunded. The government has long fought for to convince smallholders to plant more nutritious and drought tolerant crop varieties.

“Our children don’t like foods made with small grains. They are used for corn flour. This is why we continue to grow maize, ”Fanyana Jamela, a smallholder from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city, told IPS.

Nathan Hayes, senior analyst for Africa at the Economist Intelligence Unit, says more needs to be done if countries, like Zimbabwe, are to comply with international agency recommendations on food and nutrition.

“In the long term, Zimbabwe must increase the volumes of national food production and improve food distribution to improve food availability and enable Zimbabweans to meet their nutritional needs,” Hayes told IPS.

“Even with a good harvest this year, food insecurity will remain high in Zimbabwe, and the country is far from achieving agricultural self-sufficiency,” he said.

Among other policy recommendations aimed at promoting the success of the Double Pyramid, the Barilla report states that there is a need to “promote training and education programs to help smallholder farmers develop sustainably and gain access to to nutritious food markets ”, which was lacking in many of the countries studied for the report.

