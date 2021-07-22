New record for extreme weather conditions? Not so fast

Jeff Masters, meteorologist and co-founder of Underground weather, an online information service, explains that the reason more temperature readings are not canceled is that the process is taking too long. One example, he said, is that an effort to re-analyze every named Atlantic storm since 1851, which began two decades ago, has reached so far only the year 1965.

“There are hundreds of temperature recordings in the United States alone that would not survive re-analysis,” said Dr Masters. “The most famous of these is the hottest world record temperature in history of 134 degrees Fahrenheit in 1913 in Death Valley.”

Two extreme weather experts, William T. Reid and Christopher C. Burt, have argued on the Weather Underground site that the 1913 reading was “not meteorologically possible”, in part because it was inconsistent with other observations made in this part of Death Valley during the same week. They say the man who recorded the temperature at Greenland Ranch in California in retrospect appears to have “knowingly or inadvertently” exaggerated the reading, and may not even have been present at the time.

But Randall Cerveny, who leads the World Meteorological Organization’s efforts to research and verify global weather records, said in an email that the 1913 reading was still recognized as the “hottest temperature on record for the States.” United and for the world “.

Dr Cerveny, who teaches geographic sciences at Arizona State University and worked with Mr Burt to demystify Libya’s 1922 record, described the research of the Death Valley case of 1913 by Mr. Burt and Mr. Reid as “conjectural evidence, not new evidence”. He added that the US Climate Extremes Index, a NOAA project, also chose not to investigate.

“We do not reject recordings without substantial evidence proving their inaccuracy,” he said.

Regarding the more recent Death Valley recordings, Dr Cerveny said WMO is still trying to verify a Reading 129.9 degrees in this area on August 6, 2020.

If confirmed, it would be the third highest temperature ever recorded on Earth and the second in the United States. But Dr Cerveny said the investigation “is taking a while” as his team tested the temperature sensor that took the reading.