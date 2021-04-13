New poll shows Americans love Nevada more than California

The New York Times

When Chris Precht, an Austrian architect and artist, first discovered non-fungible tokens, digital collectibles taking the art world by storm, he was so mesmerized, he said, that ‘he “felt like a little child again”. So Precht, who is known for his work on green architecture, was devastated to learn that works of art, known as NFT, have such a mind-boggling environmental footprint as the frenzy of the rush. or that they provoked. “The numbers are just overwhelming,” he said from his studio in Pfarrwerfen, Austria, announcing he was canceling his projects, one of the more and more artists to swear NFTs despite the sums exorbitant that some brought back at auction. . “As much as it hurts financially and mentally, I can’t.” Sign up for the New York Times Financially The Morning newsletter, of course. Last month, an art montage that had been turned into an NFT by the digital artist known as Beeple sold for over $ 69 million at a Christie’s online auction. (Also last month, an NFT created from a New York Times tech column sold for over $ 500,000, with proceeds going to the Neediest Cases Fund, a Times-affiliated charity.) But, according to Precht’s own calculations, creating the 300 digital art items he planned to sell – 100 of each of the three works of art – would have burned the same amount of electricity that an average European would otherwise use in two decades, he said in an Instagram video late last month. And in the world (which is heating up)? An NFT is a work of art stamped with a unique string of code and stored in a virtual ledger called a blockchain. Attracted by viral marketing, pride, and perhaps pandemic annoyance, interest in the NFT market has exploded, driving the price of digital artwork to fantastic levels. But blockchain technology, which also forms the basis of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, results in huge greenhouse gas emissions. In a nutshell, when an artist downloads a work of art and clicks a button to ‘hit’ it, he or she initiates a process called mining, which involves intricate puzzles, awesome computing power, and a huge load. of energy. This is because Ethereum, the platform of choice for NFTs, uses a method called proof of work to create digital assets like non-fungible tokens. To successfully add an asset to the blockchain’s main ledger, miners must compete to solve a crypto puzzle, with their computers quickly generating numbers in a frantic race of trial and error. As of mid-April, miners were making more than 170 quintillion attempts per second to produce new blocks, according to the Blockchain.com trading platform. (A quintillion equals 1 followed by 18 zeros.) The miner who gets the correct answer first is the winner and gets their asset added to the blockchain. The system is intentionally designed to be expensive, apparently to make it transparent and competitive, and to prevent cheating. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, also uses the energy-intensive proof of work model. According to an estimate backed by independent researchers, creating an average NFT has an astonishing environmental footprint of over 200 kilograms of global warming carbon, which is the equivalent of driving 500 miles in a typical American gasoline car. Other attempts to calculate the energy consumption of the blockchain have also come to gargantuan numbers. Researchers at the University of Cambridge have estimated that mining Bitcoin consumes more electricity than entire countries like Argentina, Sweden or Pakistan. A recent article published in the journal Nature Communications warned that, if left unchecked, cryptomining in China could harm the country’s climate goals. “I know it’s hard to understand,” said Susanne Köhler, a lifecycle analysis expert at Aalborg University in Denmark who performed a lifecycle analysis of blockchain technology. “You just have to click a button or type a few words, then suddenly you’re burning so much energy.” To compound the problem, Köhler said, puzzle solving becomes more competitive and more difficult as interest in blockchain increases and more people start mining. “So it doesn’t become more energy efficient over time like other technologies do,” she said. “It just leads to a greater impact on emissions, unless their energy is carbon-free.” This is not the first time that the art world has grappled with its role in climate change. Art museums have expressed concern about fossil fuel funding, with some choosing to end lucrative sponsorships from oil companies. But NFTs have been particularly controversial, as the hype over digital tokens was seen as a long-awaited coup by many smaller artists to finally get more visibility, recognition, and serious money for their work. “Why do the little guys get a foothold,” said designer Gareth Stangroom, also known as @fire_hydrant_man, in response to Precht’s announcement, “everyone’s on their toes about it. ethics of it – instead of criticizing the big players who have abused our planet for decades? Joanie Lemercier, a French artist known for her futuristic light sculptures, was one of the first to explore the environmental consequences of NFTs. He had just released six tokenized videos, inspired by the Platonic solids, which were captured by buyers. But he had heard of the growing alarm over Bitcoin’s energy consumption, which worried him: Lemercier was also involved in climate activism, campaigning to move away from coal. He turned to Memo Akten, a computer engineer and artist who did some of the first calculations specific to NFTs and posted them on a site he named CryptoArt.wtf. “It turns out that my release of six crypto-works of art consumed in 10 seconds more electricity than the entire studio in the past 2 years,” Lemercier wrote on his website. He said he was putting future versions of NFT on hold. “It was like madness to even consider continuing this practice.” “It’s really a big boom and the prices have gone crazy. But it can’t go on like this, ”said Lemercier. “So we have the feeling that there is a very limited time to make as much money as possible. This is why many reject this energetic impact. The fallout has spread. Last month, art app ArtStation canceled a drop of NFT from a popular artist group just hours after its announcement, after a backlash over the environmental impact. “It’s clear now is not the right time,” ArtStation said. “We hope that at some point in the future we will be able to find a fair and environmentally friendly solution.” Environmental concerns have been pushed back. In a recent article on Medium titled “No, CryptoArtists Don’t Harm the Planet,” trading platform NFT Super Rare addressed what they claimed to be misconceptions about the token issuance footprint. Blockchains like Ethereum were more like an all-day train, the authors said, and transactions like seats on the train. NFTs, therefore, do not add emissions, they argued, just as a train would continue to run regardless of the number of passengers on board. However, Alex de Vries, a Dutch data scientist whose site, Digiconomist, tracks the sustainability of digital currencies, said the analogy didn’t hold. “If a person isn’t on a plane, it might not make a difference,” said de Vries, using a slightly different analogy. “But if a lot of people take airplanes, there are more emissions from theft.” The promises of some platforms to invest in carbon offsets have been met with skepticism, given the enormity of the carbon footprint of NFTs. Say, “Don’t worry! We’ll pay for the carbon offsets, ”it’s the equivalent of setting a house on fire and then placing a single potted plant on the burnt property as“ compensation, ”freelance illustrator Bleached Rainbows said on Twitter. Ethereum has said it is shrinking its footprint by switching to a different model called “proof of stake,” which doesn’t force miners to compete against each other to add assets to the blockchain. Rather, the new model rewards miners based on how much cryptocurrency they already own, dramatically reducing computational work and, by extension, associated emissions. But since the idea was announced several years ago, Ethereum has been vague on when the change will actually happen. Dankrad Feist, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organization that works with the network on the Switch, said via email that the effort would take another six to 12 months. “The switch to proof of stake is not trivial for a network that is already currently securing hundreds of billions of dollars, which is why it unfortunately cannot be done overnight or there would be a high risk of ‘failure,’ Feist said. “I’m pretty impatient about this and trying to push the merger as much as possible without compromising the security of Ethereum too much.” Some smaller NFT platforms, including one known as Hic Et Nunc, have already started using proof of stake, attracting artists like Lemercier. By reducing the number of calculations required, Hic Et Nunc does more than reduce energy consumption; it also seeks to reduce the cost of registering NFTs, which can reach several hundred dollars, according to Rafael Lima, the founder of Hic Et Nunc. “It’s just a more efficient algorithm,” he says. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company