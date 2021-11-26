New Pan-African Payment System Brings Great Relief to African Traders

Kingsley Ighobor

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 26 (IPS) – When Fidelis Adele, CEO of Solid Graphics, a Freetown-based printing and communications company, had to order printing equipment from Nigeria in September, he paid an additional $ 165 in more than a $ 10,000 bank transfer to the seller. Yet it took three days for the money transferred to Sierra Leone to be credited to the recipient’s account in Nigeria.

“I paid a $ 30 transfer fee, a $ 35 SWIFT fee, and an additional $ 100 bank fee,” Adele told Africa Renewal. SWIFT stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, a global network that processes international payments.

Adele did not attempt to use financial services companies such as Western Union or MoneyGram, as the “exchange rate for these companies is just bad”.

The other option would have been to fly to Lagos, a three hour trip, carrying the cash. “I’ve done it a few times,” he said, “but it’s not profitable unless it’s a huge sum, and it’s risky.”

Traders across Africa experience a similar ordeal paying for goods or services across borders. In the process, they waste precious time and money.

This cumbersome and time-consuming process “costs us around $ 5 billion in costs each year,” according to Benedict Oramah, president of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), who said in an interview with Africa Renewal: “We are a poor continent. We shouldn’t be wasting money like this.

Payment system launched

To remedy the situation, Afreximbank has partnered with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to launch the Pan-African payment and settlement systems (PAPSS), a platform that facilitates instant cross-border payments in local currencies between countries.

Kingsley Ighobor The PAPSS has been successfully piloted in the six countries that make up the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ): Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ghana and Guinea. Due to its multi-currency and bilingual makeup, WAMZ is considered a microcosm of the continent.

Regarding the use of WAMZ for the pilot, Professor Oramah says: “The six countries of WAMZ have different currencies. One of the countries is French-speaking and the others are English-speaking. You have a big economy like Nigeria, then you have smaller economies. So anything that could go wrong in other parts of Africa would have gone wrong in the WAMZ, and we could have remedied it during the piloting phase. “

The operational deployment of PAPSS was announced at the end of September, which means that the central banks of the countries, who will be the clearing agents, can now coordinate with Afreximbank, which is the main clearing agent and provider of settlement and settlement guarantees. discovery facilities.

Afreximbank has distributed $ 500 million to serve West Africa and intends to provide an additional $ 3 billion for an Africa-wide PAPSS operation.

Analysts expect African traders, especially those in West Africa, to start taking advantage of the platform by the end of 2021.

Oramah, who is based in Cairo, Egypt, explains the obstacles faced by African traders in personal terms: “I want to transfer money to Nigeria from Egypt. He goes through a correspondent bank in a country outside Africa before arriving in Nigeria. I pay the fee before the person in Nigeria gets it.

“And it takes time. Sometimes it takes weeks. So we calculated how much it costs the continent – forget the time – it costs Africans $ 5 billion a year.

“Also, if I’m in Egypt and want to watch my favorite Nollywood movies, I probably have to pay in US dollars. But PAPSS changes that for you. All you have to do is pay the Nigerian producer in Nigerian naira. “

PAPSS CEO Mike Ogbalu specifies that during the pilot phase in West Africa, bank accounts in different countries were debited and credited in 10 seconds. He has ensured a robust technology capable of handling large transactions.

How PAPSS works

Sending money using PAPSS is a five-step process:

• The first step is when a person issues a payment instruction to their local bank or payment service provider. • Second, the bank or payment service provider sends the instructions to PAPSS. • Third, PAPSS validates the payment instruction. • Fourth, after successful validation, PAPSS will forward the instruction to the payee’s bank or payment service provider. • Finally, the bank or payment service provider pays the transferred funds, in local currency, to the beneficiary.

Announcing the rollout of the PAPSS, Afreximbank said that by “simplifying cross-border transactions and reducing reliance on hard currencies for these transactions, the PAPSS is expected to significantly boost intra-African trade.”

Intra-African trade is currently at a meager 17 percent.

The PAPSS is also expected to result in an increase in the added value of products, job creation and more income for traders.

Wamkele Mene, secretary general of the AfCFTA secretariat, said the PAPSS will lead to efficient cross-border business transactions and put Africa on a new economic trajectory.

“There are 42 currencies in Africa. We want to make sure that a trader in Ghana can transfer Ghanaian cedi to a counterpart in Kenya who will receive Kenyan shillings,” Mene told Africa Renewal in a precedent. maintenance.

Adele accepts that PAPSS helps her business. “If I can take the Leones to a bank here and pay for printing products in Nigeria, and the money is instantly deposited into the recipient’s account in Nigeria, that would be amazing,” he says.

Until informed by Africa Renewal, Adele was not aware of the PAPSS, highlighting the communication challenge of sensitizing intra-African traders to the platform.

Oramah notes, however, that a campaign is underway to market and promote the PAPSS, hoping that by the end of the year African traders will be sufficiently informed to use the system.

Source: Afrique Renouveau, which reports on and examines the many different aspects of the UN’s engagement in Africa, particularly under the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

