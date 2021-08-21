World
New Malaysian PM faces daunting task to unite polarized society – Times of India
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, was sworn in on Saturday, bringing down the government of the country’s oldest political party, but he faces a daunting task to unite a polarized society and revive an economy declining amid a worsening pandemic.
Ismail was the Deputy Prime Minister under the Prime Minister’s government Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned Monday after less than 18 months in power because infighting within his coalition cost him the support of the majority.
Ismail won the support of 114 lawmakers for a slim majority that brought Muhyiddin’s alliance back to power. He also returned the post of prime minister to the United Malaysian National Organization from Ismail, which had ruled Malaysia since gaining independence from Britain in 1957 but was ousted in the 2018 election amid a multibillion dollar financial scandal.
“Malaysia has a new prime minister, mostly with the old politics and the old players. It’s a step back in time: UM NO is now in the prime minister’s seat, returning to power through elite deals despite his expulsion for corruption in 2018, “said Bridget Welsh, an expert on South East Asia at the University of Nottingham in Malaysia.
Ismail was sworn in before the king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah during a brief ceremony at the National Palace in the presence of the leaders of the Prime Minister’s alliance, including Muhyiddin.
Ismail, 61, faces a suspicious public, amid popular anger over the inconsistent policies of the previous government and the perceived failure to fight the pandemic. Malaysia has one of the highest per capita infection and death rates in the world, despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.
New daily infections have more than doubled since June to a record 23,564 on Friday, bringing the country’s total to more than 1.5 million cases. The deaths have climbed to more than 13,000. The central bank has cut its estimated growth forecast this year to between 3% and 4% due to the lockdown.
“He is the lucky prime minister at an unlucky moment without strong legitimacy and standing nationally and internationally. He is the least popular prime minister at the worst time in Malaysian history,” Welsh said.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim urged his supporters to accept the result after losing to Ismail. He said his tripartite alliance, which ousted UMNO in the 2018 polls, will work harder to win back the people’s mandate in the next general election.
Anwar was to succeed then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad before their reformist alliance collapsed in February 2020, triggered by the withdrawal of Muhyiddin’s party. Muhyiddin then formed a new government with the UMNO and several other parties.
Ismail was appointed Minister of Defense when Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 and became the public face of government through daily briefings on security issues related to the pandemic.
He was promoted to deputy prime minister in July as Muhyiddin sought to appease UMNO, who were unhappy about playing second fiddle to Muhyiddin’s small party. In the end, 15 UMNO lawmakers withdrew their support for Muhyiddin, causing his government to collapse.
Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid, professor of political science at the Malaysian University of Sciences, said that Ismail’s main challenge was to achieve national unity in a highly polarized society.
“You can imagine the feelings of almost half of the Malaysian population who voted against UMNO in the 2018 elections, to see a UMNO prime minister return to the head of the country three years later,” he said. he declared. Ismail needs to be more conciliatory in bringing some members of the opposition into important roles in policymaking, he said.
All eyes will be on Ismail as he assembles his Cabinet. Previously, Muhyiddin’s cabinet had been described as bloated as it sought to reward its allies with government posts.
Welsh said the test would be whether Ismail can walk away from the mistakes of Muhyiddin’s government and solve serious governance issues.
“The economy is in bad shape, weakened by the mismanagement of the old government. It will need to build a competent team and move beyond the narrow racialized paradigms for which it is known,” Welsh added.
Ismail is currently one of the three vice-presidents of UMNO, where several of its leaders face criminal charges.
A law graduate, Ismail has held several ministerial positions in the governments of UMNO. In 2015, as trade minister, Ismail sparked controversy when he urged Malaysian consumers to boycott Chinese companies for profit. He has also been criticized for supporting the vaping industry, which is dominated by Malaysians, despite health warnings from the Ministry of Health.
In the 2018 polls, Ismail brandished the race card, warning that every opposition vote was tantamount to eliminating the special privileges accorded to Malaysians as part of a decades-old affirmative action program.
