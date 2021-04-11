New Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh visits Turkey

Dbeibeh will discuss energy and health cooperation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Turkish state media.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh and a delegation of ministers will make their first visit to Turkey on Monday since taking office last month, the Turkish presidency said.

Libya new unity government was sworn in on March 15 by two warring administrations that had ruled the eastern and western regions, completing a smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos.

Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the east-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which was supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

The Turkish presidency said Dbeibeh would organize a two-day visit at the invitation of President Tayyip Erdogan, adding that he and Erdogan would chair the first meeting of the Turkey-Libya High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara.

“At the Council meeting to be held with the participation of relevant ministers, all aspects of relations between Turkey and Libya, which have deep-rooted historical ties, will be discussed, and steps that can be taken to further improve cooperation will be evaluated ”. he said Sunday.

Turkish state media reported that Dbeibeh would travel to Ankara with a team comprising 14 ministers, five deputy prime ministers, the chief of staff and other officials. He added that cooperation in the fields of energy and health would be discussed, as well as the resumption of projects from Turkish companies that were shut down during the war.

Turkey has said Turkish companies will play an active role in rebuilding the war-torn country.

In 2019, Ankara signed a maritime demarcation agreement with the GNA in the Eastern Mediterranean and a military cooperation agreement under which Turkey sent military advisers and trainers to Tripoli.

Ankara also sent military equipment and Syrian fighters to help the GNA block an LNA offensive on Tripoli last year.

The maritime agreement complicated Ankara’s disputes over offshore energy exploration in the Mediterranean with countries including Greece, which viewed the move as a violation of its sovereign rights.

Greece and Turkey are at odds on a variety of decades-old issues ranging from mining rights in the Aegean Sea to the divided island of Cyprus.

Athens, which opposes the maritime agreement between Tripoli and Ankara, demanded that the agreement be canceled Tuesday, when its embassy in Libya reopens after seven years.

Dbeibeh, selected in a UN-led process, said economic deals between the GNA and Turkey should remain.

Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates both welcomed the appointment of the new government, as did the United States and the European Union. However, the foreign powers that supported each side did not withdraw fighters or weapons.

The new Libyan presidency council visited Turkey last month for talks with Erdogan.