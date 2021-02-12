New Libyan interim chief speaks in Benghazi

The chairman of Libya’s newly elected interim government met dozens of former tribals, academics and activists in the eastern city of Benghazi, the stronghold of the divided country’s eastern factions, as part of a campaign to promote unity before the national elections in December.

Mohammad Younes Menfi, president of the Libyan Presidential Council, arrived Thursday from Athens where he had lived for three years.

His visit follows a United Nations-sponsored conference last week in which delegates from Libya’s warring parties chose four leaders to lead the nation ahead of the December elections.

The election of the presidential council was a major – albeit uncertain – step towards unifying the country and ending one of the intractable conflicts left by the Arab Spring.

Libya has endured nearly a decade of fighting since the NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that overthrew and killed longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Since 2015, the oil-producing North African country has been divided between two governments, one in the east and one in the west, each supported by a vast array of militias.

In April 2019, Khalifa Haftar, a renegade military commander allied with the government of the East, launched an offensive to seize the capital, Tripoli.

His campaign failed after 14 months of fighting, and last October the UN convinced the two sides to sign a ceasefire agreement and engage in political dialogue.

Menfi, a diplomat from the east of the country, has been chosen to head the Presidential Council, which includes two other officials. The forum also chose Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, as interim prime minister.

Each member of the three-man council represents a region of ancient Libya: Tripolitania to the west, Cyrenaica to the east, and Fezzan to the southwest.

The appointment of an interim government capped months of UN-sponsored talks that resulted in an agreement to hold elections on December 24.

“Our goal is to achieve unity and true reconciliation and to work with all to end the suffering,” Menfi tweeted shortly before his arrival. Shortly after leaving the airport, he encountered Haftar at his forces headquarters in the village of Rajma, 27 kilometers (17 miles) east of Benghazi.

During the meeting, Haftar reiterated his support for the new transitional authorities and his support for a “peaceful and democratic alternation of power” in Libya, according to a statement released by his office.

Haftar had already hailed the appointment of the new government, hailing its leaders as “national figures”. Although Menfi is from the eastern city of Tobruk, some observers have argued that he is politically allied with Western factions, which could compromise the ability of the transitional authorities to represent Eastern political interests.

Menfi had served for nearly a year as Libyan ambassador to Greece before Athens ordered his deportation in December 2019, following a controversial maritime deal between Tripoli and Ankara. He remained in Greece with his family but without diplomatic status.