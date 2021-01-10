New law cracked down on front companies to fight corruption

MIAMI (AP) – For years as a federal prosecutor in New York City, Daniel R. Alonso led teams that had to dig through a maze of limited companies to expose criminal activity.

“It took investigating all kinds of leather shoes to identify who was really behind these front companies,” Alonso recalled. “You would have to subpoena bank documents and lawyers, as well as human sources, and even then you often find yourself in a bind.”

Now, thanks to a major overhaul of US money laundering laws, locating the proceeds of foreign bribery, drug trafficking and terrorist financing could be as easy as a few keystrokes.

The new legislation quietly passed by Congress last month after a decade-long struggle is the most sweeping banking reform of its kind since the passage of the Patriot Act, in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

For the first time, front companies will have to provide the names of their owners or face heavy penalties and prison sentences. The information will be stored in a confidential database accessible to federal law enforcement and shared with banks which are often unwitting accomplices in international corruption.

“It’s no exaggeration that this law is a serious game changer,” said Alonso, who is now in private practice and advises clients on foreign bribery and anti-money laundering issues.

The Corporate Transparency Act was incorporated into a defense spending bill, first vetoed by President Donald Trump and then overturned by Congress on New Years Day.

It was introduced by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, in 2010 and faced opposition early on from banks and business groups concerned about the bureaucracy, as well as states such as Delaware and the United States. Wyoming, which derives significant revenue from the registration each year in the United States of nearly 2 million corporations and limited liability companies.

But a series of international financial scandals involving football’s governing body FIFA and Malaysia’s 1MDB development bank, along with the leak of the so-called Panama Papers, ultimately softened criticism by revealing the prominent role played. by secret shell companies in concealing the product. illegal activity.

America’s financial system – the world’s largest and most stable – has long been a magnet for dirty money. But the tools to prevent abuse from bad actors have not kept pace with technology and the proliferation of instant online transactions across borders.

The new law aims to strengthen controls by creating a register managed by the Treasury Department that will contain the names of the beneficial owners of shell companies created in the country as well as foreign companies doing business in the United States.

Setting up a shell company in states like Delaware requires little more than a payment of $ 90 in fees and a one-page letter showing the name of the entity, a PO Box, and a registered agent who is often a law firm dedicated to the creation of bulk companies. The real owners are rarely listed, their identities hidden under a network of subsidiaries. But once created, entities can be used to purchase legitimate assets, such as real estate, using ill-gotten funds stealthily transferred to a US bank account.

One such Delaware-based company, Essential Consultants LLC, has been used by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen to cover up silent cash payments from pornstar Stormy Daniels. Others registered in the state have been linked to corrupt military officers in Venezuela, drug-trafficking guerrillas from Colombia and former Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe.

“Congress has been slow to recognize that secrecy is alive and well in the United States,” said David P. Weber, a former US Treasury investigator who was one of two experts reviewing the Panama Papers before their release. . “Kleptocrats and corrupt foreign officials did not need secret bank accounts in Switzerland. They were right here.

Less touted, the law also significantly broadens the rewards granted to whistleblowers. More specifically, people who present evidence of financial malfeasance have the right to receive up to 30% of the money seized by the Treasury or Justice when their information leads to repressive actions. Previously, scholarships were capped at $ 150,000.

“It could end up being the secret sauce,” said Michael Nadler, a recently retired Miami federal prosecutor who has laid charges against dozens of corrupt Venezuelan officials. “It has the potential to militarize low-ranking corporate executives who have access to sensitive customer information and see criminal behavior.”

The Department of Justice will also have expanded powers to require foreign bank statements when it suspects criminal activity. And the law also extends surveillance to the trade in high-value antiques. Expensive works of art – a common way to hide the proceeds of corruption – can also be made available to anti-money laundering laws pending a study that the government must produce within a year.

While the impact of the law may take some time, experts believe it will take some of the dirty foreign money away from the United States that has driven real estate prices up in major cities like New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

But no one expects crime and corruption to end. A weakness of the law, says former Treasury investigator Weber, is that it will push crimes further in the dark, away from the United States to less reputable jurisdictions where secrecy remains.

“In a lot of ways,” he said, “it’s like a multi-million dollar mole-kick game.”

