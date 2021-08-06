World
New Jersey Mask Mandate: New Jersey To Require Masks In Schools As Delta Variant Spreads, Media Says | World News – Times of India
NEW YORK: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will announce a requirement on Friday for K-12 students and staff to wear masks when public schools open in the fall, media say in a reversal of the position he took last month.
The change of heart reflects an increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant which is ravaging US states with lower vaccination rates.
Murphy, a Democrat, will make an announcement at 1:15 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. GMT) in eastern Brunswick, according to an administration official.
Covid-19 cases have risen 105% in New Jersey in the past two weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of public health data. Hospitalizations have increased 92% in the past four weeks, the data shows.
Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention turned the tide and recommended that all students and staff wear masks at school, regardless of their immunization status.
Some of the country’s largest school districts, including New York and Los Angeles, have made masks mandatory for the next school year.
The updated guidelines have once again ignited the debate over masks in schools – an issue that has become deeply political – and created a mosaic of policies from state to state, and even from city to city. to the other.
In Florida, where hospitals are grappling with a record number of coronavirus patients, Governor Ron DeSantis last week issued an executive order blocking mask warrants in state schools.
Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi accounted for half of the nation’s new cases and hospitalizations in the past week, White House officials said earlier this week.
As of Friday morning, 13,427 confirmed Covid-19 patients were hospitalized in the Sunshine State, a new record, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
the Florida Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Friday in which it passed an emergency rule that would allow parents to transfer their child to another school “when a student is harassed in response to Covid-mitigation protocols- 19 of a school district ”.
Some Florida school districts are keeping mask warrants in place at least for now, despite the governor’s order.
The Broward County Public School Board will meet on Tuesday to decide what to do with DeSantis’ order.
Rosalind Osgood, the chairman of the board, said she plans to vote to demand masks for county students and school staff, telling CNN in an interview on Friday: “I’m not ready to take a risk with someone’s life when we have a pandemic. ”
