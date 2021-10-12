New Israeli PM to meet Putin in Sochi, Russia

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time as Prime Minister later this month, with Iran at the top of the agenda.

Bennett will travel on October 22 to meet Putin in the resort town of Sochi, Russia, to discuss political, security and economic issues, including Iran’s nuclear program. Israel and Russia have long kept the diplomatic door open.

The two countries have a military hotline to coordinate air force operations over Syria in order to avoid clashes. Israel often attacks Iran-related targets in Syria, while Russia has provided support to the Syrian government.

Russia is also one of the international parties that negotiated a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The deal collapsed after President Donald Trump’s withdrawal in 2018. But the new US administration is now trying to revive the deal with other international powers – a move Israel opposes.

Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, has met with Putin on several occasions.