World

New Israeli PM to meet Putin in Sochi, Russia

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time as Prime Minister later this month, with Iran at the top of the agenda.

Bennett will travel on October 22 to meet Putin in the resort town of Sochi, Russia, to discuss political, security and economic issues, including Iran’s nuclear program. Israel and Russia have long kept the diplomatic door open.

The two countries have a military hotline to coordinate air force operations over Syria in order to avoid clashes. Israel often attacks Iran-related targets in Syria, while Russia has provided support to the Syrian government.

Russia is also one of the international parties that negotiated a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The deal collapsed after President Donald Trump’s withdrawal in 2018. But the new US administration is now trying to revive the deal with other international powers – a move Israel opposes.

Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, has met with Putin on several occasions.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Ethnic and gender poverty disparities show why we need to dig deeper into poverty data

1 hour ago

Lockdown ends for 3,000 La Palma residents as volcano cloud passes – Reuters

4 hours ago

‘To dehumanise, terrorise us’: Muslims evicted in India’s Assam

4 hours ago

In China, homebuyers who bet everything say they want to get out

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button