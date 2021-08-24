New Israeli PM says he will present new strategic vision on Iran at next meeting with Biden

Naftali Bennett. GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The new Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett, isn’t much different from his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, when it comes to politics, but he wants to forge his own political style as a statesman when he next meets with him. President Biden at the White House later this week, The New York Times reports after a long interview.

Like Netanyahu, Bennett does not support re-establishing a nuclear deal with Iran (Israel’s regional rival), wants to expand settlements in the West Bank, and has not supported US plans to reopen a consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, the Times Remarks.

That said, Bennett hopes to restore the tone between Israel and the United States, which was a bit agitated at times, especially when Netanyahu was dealing with the Obama administration. “I call it goodwill government”, Bennett said to Times. “There is a new dimension here – to come up with new ways of solving problems, to be very realistic, very pragmatic and reasonable with your friends.”

One of the ways he plans to do this is to present a new “strategic vision” on Iran. Even though he is opposed to the nuclear pact, he noted he wants to find common ground with Biden on the issue, although he has not gone into the details of the proposal beyond stating that he is determined to form a “regional coalition of reasonable Arab countries” that ” repel “Iran” expansion and … desire for domination. ” Read more on The New York Times.

