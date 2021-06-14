World
New Israeli government gets to work after Netanyahu ousts – Times of India
JERUSALEM: For the first time in 12 years, Israelis woke up on Monday with a new government and a new prime minister after Naftali Bennett won parliamentary support and ousted the longtime leader Benjamin netanyahu.
The two were due to hold a handover meeting later in the day, but without the formal ceremony that traditionally accompanies a change of government.
The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, narrowly endorsed the new Bennett-led coalition government on Sunday, ending Netanyahu’s historic 12-year reign. The controversial former prime minister, the longest in office, will now be the leader of the opposition.
David Bitan, a Likud MP, told Kan public radio that Netanyahu was not hosting the handover ceremony with Bennett because he felt “cheated” by the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government and “unwilling not give the slightest legitimacy to that. matter. ”
Under a coalition agreement, Bennett will serve as Prime Minister for the first two years of the mandate, and then Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the architect of the coalition, will become Prime Minister.
The new government was sworn in on Sunday evening and got to work Monday morning, with ministers announcing the appointment of new ministry directors. Outgoing President Reuven Rivlin, who ends his term next month, welcomed Bennett, Lapid and the rest of the Cabinet to his official residence in Jerusalem for the official photo of the new government. Bennett and Lapid declined to comment to the press.
Topaz Luk, an aide to Netanyahu, told Army Radio that the former prime minister “will fight this dangerous and horrific government” as leader of the opposition. “He is full of motivation to overthrow this dangerous government as soon as possible,” Luk said.
World leaders congratulated Bennett on becoming the 13th person to hold the post of Prime Minister of Israel.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Bennett and Lapid on forming a government, tweeting that “it is an exciting time for the UK and Israel to continue working together to advance peace and prosperity for all”.
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who shared close ties with Netanyahu, praised Bennett in a Hebrew tweet, saying he “looks forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic relationship between our countries.” Modi also expressed his “deep appreciation” for Netanyahu’s leadership.
Lapid, new foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Israel, talks with the US secretary of state Antoine Blink and “discussed the special relationship between the United States and Israel,” he wrote on Twitter.
Bennett, 49, a former ally of Netanyahu who turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote in the Knesset on Sunday. The motion was passed after a member of the coalition was taken by ambulance from hospital to parliament to vote, and despite an abstention from a member of the Islamist party Raam.
He heads a diverse and fragile coalition of eight parties with deep ideological differences, ranging from a small Islamist party to ultra-nationalist Jews. Bennett has said he prioritizes redressing the many divisions that divide Israeli society.
Bennett’s ultra-nationalist Yamina party won just seven seats out of 120 Knesset members in the March election. But by refusing to commit to Netanyahu or his opponents, Bennett has positioned himself as a kingmaker. Even after a member of his religious nationalist party abandoned him to protest the new coalition deal, he ended up with the post of prime minister.
The Knesset vote capped a chaotic parliamentary session and ended a two-year period of political paralysis in which the country held four deadlocked elections. These votes largely focused on Netanyahu’s divisive regime and his suitability to remain in office during his corruption trial.
Netanyahu has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving politics. “If it is meant for us to be in opposition, we will do it with our backs straight until we overthrow this dangerous government and return to the head of the country,” he said on Sunday.
For his supporters, Netanyahu is a global statesman uniquely capable of leading the country through its many security challenges.
But for his detractors, he has become a polarizing and autocratic leader who has used divisive-ruling tactics to deepen the many divisions in Israeli society. These include tensions between Jews and Arabs, and within the Jewish majority between its religious and nationalist base and its more secular and conciliatory opponents.
The two were due to hold a handover meeting later in the day, but without the formal ceremony that traditionally accompanies a change of government.
The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, narrowly endorsed the new Bennett-led coalition government on Sunday, ending Netanyahu’s historic 12-year reign. The controversial former prime minister, the longest in office, will now be the leader of the opposition.
David Bitan, a Likud MP, told Kan public radio that Netanyahu was not hosting the handover ceremony with Bennett because he felt “cheated” by the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government and “unwilling not give the slightest legitimacy to that. matter. ”
Under a coalition agreement, Bennett will serve as Prime Minister for the first two years of the mandate, and then Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the architect of the coalition, will become Prime Minister.
The new government was sworn in on Sunday evening and got to work Monday morning, with ministers announcing the appointment of new ministry directors. Outgoing President Reuven Rivlin, who ends his term next month, welcomed Bennett, Lapid and the rest of the Cabinet to his official residence in Jerusalem for the official photo of the new government. Bennett and Lapid declined to comment to the press.
Topaz Luk, an aide to Netanyahu, told Army Radio that the former prime minister “will fight this dangerous and horrific government” as leader of the opposition. “He is full of motivation to overthrow this dangerous government as soon as possible,” Luk said.
World leaders congratulated Bennett on becoming the 13th person to hold the post of Prime Minister of Israel.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Bennett and Lapid on forming a government, tweeting that “it is an exciting time for the UK and Israel to continue working together to advance peace and prosperity for all”.
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who shared close ties with Netanyahu, praised Bennett in a Hebrew tweet, saying he “looks forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic relationship between our countries.” Modi also expressed his “deep appreciation” for Netanyahu’s leadership.
Lapid, new foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Israel, talks with the US secretary of state Antoine Blink and “discussed the special relationship between the United States and Israel,” he wrote on Twitter.
Bennett, 49, a former ally of Netanyahu who turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote in the Knesset on Sunday. The motion was passed after a member of the coalition was taken by ambulance from hospital to parliament to vote, and despite an abstention from a member of the Islamist party Raam.
He heads a diverse and fragile coalition of eight parties with deep ideological differences, ranging from a small Islamist party to ultra-nationalist Jews. Bennett has said he prioritizes redressing the many divisions that divide Israeli society.
Bennett’s ultra-nationalist Yamina party won just seven seats out of 120 Knesset members in the March election. But by refusing to commit to Netanyahu or his opponents, Bennett has positioned himself as a kingmaker. Even after a member of his religious nationalist party abandoned him to protest the new coalition deal, he ended up with the post of prime minister.
The Knesset vote capped a chaotic parliamentary session and ended a two-year period of political paralysis in which the country held four deadlocked elections. These votes largely focused on Netanyahu’s divisive regime and his suitability to remain in office during his corruption trial.
Netanyahu has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving politics. “If it is meant for us to be in opposition, we will do it with our backs straight until we overthrow this dangerous government and return to the head of the country,” he said on Sunday.
For his supporters, Netanyahu is a global statesman uniquely capable of leading the country through its many security challenges.
But for his detractors, he has become a polarizing and autocratic leader who has used divisive-ruling tactics to deepen the many divisions in Israeli society. These include tensions between Jews and Arabs, and within the Jewish majority between its religious and nationalist base and its more secular and conciliatory opponents.