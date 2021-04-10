New Hampshire and Oklahoma are the latest states to open vaccination to outside residents.

New Hampshire and Oklahoma announced plans this week to open up vaccine eligibility to outside residents as supply increases and more states expand eligibility.

Gov. Chris Sununu, Republican of New Hampshire, said officials were confident there would be enough shots to vaccinate outside residents by April 19, the same day that President Biden called on every state to make all adults eligible for a shot. Mr Sununu said New Hampshire was “well ahead” of that deadline after making all adults aged 16 or older in the state eligible for a vaccine on April 2.

“We’re going to have a lot of vaccines here,” he said at a press briefing on Thursday, “So we want to make it known to anyone who might be here in the state.”

The change came after Mr. Sununu was criticized by Democratic students and lawmakers for not allowing out-of-state college students to be vaccinated in New Hampshire. He said Last week that residents had to “come first” and that college students were less at risk than other age groups.