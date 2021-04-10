New Hampshire and Oklahoma are the latest states to open vaccination to outside residents.
New Hampshire and Oklahoma announced plans this week to open up vaccine eligibility to outside residents as supply increases and more states expand eligibility.
Gov. Chris Sununu, Republican of New Hampshire, said officials were confident there would be enough shots to vaccinate outside residents by April 19, the same day that President Biden called on every state to make all adults eligible for a shot. Mr Sununu said New Hampshire was “well ahead” of that deadline after making all adults aged 16 or older in the state eligible for a vaccine on April 2.
“We’re going to have a lot of vaccines here,” he said at a press briefing on Thursday, “So we want to make it known to anyone who might be here in the state.”
The change came after Mr. Sununu was criticized by Democratic students and lawmakers for not allowing out-of-state college students to be vaccinated in New Hampshire. He said Last week that residents had to “come first” and that college students were less at risk than other age groups.
About 47 percent of New Hampshire’s population of about 1.4 million have received at least one shot, the majority of any state, according to a New York Times Vaccine Tracker. However, New Hampshire lags behind other states in fully immunizing residents, with about 22 percent fully immunized.
Oklahoma began allowing out-of-town residents to be vaccinated in the state on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the state made all adults aged 16 and over eligible.
“We always knew there would come a time when the supply and increased capacity would allow us to welcome residents from neighboring states into Oklahoma for vaccinations,” said Keith Reed, Assistant Commissioner at the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A declaration. “We are now reaching this point.”
About 35 percent of the population of Oklahoma has received at least one vaccine and 22 percent are fully vaccinated.
Indiana too ended his residency requirement at the end of last month. State health commissioner Dr Kristina Box said officials made the change to comply with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s vaccination site rules. The state also wanted to accommodate students and residents who live with more than one person but who may not have proof of residence. More than half of the states and the District of Columbia have residency requirements for vaccination, although most allow exceptions for out-of-state workers, according to a Vaccine Tracker from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on national health issues.
The United States administers on average about three million hits per day, an increase of about two million at the beginning of March. Although millions of Americans are getting vaccinated, the country is reporting a sharp increase in new cases, with an average of 67,923 new cases reported per day over the past week, according to a New York Times Database.
Jennifer Kates, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, said more states will likely follow New Hampshire and Oklahoma’s path as vaccine production increases.
“If a state feels more secure in its supply and doesn’t experience any difficulties,” said Dr Kates, “then the ability to help the national effort to immunize more people and remove barriers becomes important.