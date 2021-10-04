World
New German coalition government to toughen stance against China – Times of India
BERLIN: After 16 years of Angela Merkelthe rule of, GermanyThe new coalition government could spark a more honest debate on China.
Frederick Kliem, writing in Nikkei Asia, said US President Joe Biden might be surprised to find a more cooperative partner in Berlin.
As for China, Merkel’s nonchalant and taciturn approach to the systemic and concrete challenges posed by Beijing has caused a great deal of frustration.
At home, she has often been criticized for her indifference to human rights violations and authoritarianism. In the United States and Europe, she has been accused of prioritizing Germany’s economic relations with Beijing without taking a stand on Chinese violations of international law, and of not showing sufficient support to the partners of the Germany as new geopolitical fault lines emerged, Nikkei Asia reported.
Merkel’s retirement will see the transfer of part of power to coalition parties and ministries. If Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock becomes foreign minister, expect the foreign ministry to reassert itself with a strong green foreign policy profile.
Although it is not known who will succeed Merkel as Chancellor, Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has the upper hand. The slight loss suffered by Armin Laschet, leader of Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), means he is still in the race to form a new government.
This election marks the start of a new normal: a more fragmented political system where less voter loyalty means the combined CDU and SPD vote should not exceed 50 percent.
Now the Bundestag will be made up of many parties with 10 percent reach, making multi-party government coalitions the norm. Governments will be less stable and relatively ephemeral, and the chancellery less powerful, Kliem predicted.
Those who want to see Germany take a stronger stance vis-à-vis China – including Washington – a tripartite “traffic light” coalition might be the best possible outcome, Kliem said.
This is a unique chance to reassess Germany’s traditional Chinese policy, and to rethink how to reconcile Germany’s economic imperative, unsuited to today’s geopolitical dynamics. The palpable global backlash against Beijing has increased pressure on Berlin to clearly position itself alongside its allies, Nikkei Asia reported.
Moreover, the new AUKUS trilateral security pact involving the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia has not only put Germany in a difficult position between the United States and France, its two most important allies. , but will force Berlin to face the question it least likes to ask. : where to position Germany in the competition of the great powers. So far he has remained miserably silent, Kliem said.
Despite their ideological differences, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) advocate a firmer stance on China and Russia, with the Greens’ election manifesto identifying a “systemic rivalry” with Beijing, while placing less emphasis on the military element, Nikkei Asia reported. .
In addition to advocating support for the Hong Kong civil rights movement, the FDP manifesto supports a closer relationship with Taiwan and explains in detail that it is a “successful democratic counterpart of the PRC”, although as part of one China, and stresses the need to protect the integrity of international law.
The traffic light coalition government has the opportunity to move closer to Germany’s partners and work towards a united transatlantic position on the challenges posed by Beijing, Kliem said.
Such a coalition would also be well placed to accept certain economic risks in order to promote a more principled and proactive Chinese policy, a “foreign policy based on human rights” as the Greens call it.
Although Washington has historically been more comfortable with a CDU-led government, President Joe Biden might unexpectedly find a Scholz-led coalition with China, Kliem added.
Frederick Kliem, writing in Nikkei Asia, said US President Joe Biden might be surprised to find a more cooperative partner in Berlin.
As for China, Merkel’s nonchalant and taciturn approach to the systemic and concrete challenges posed by Beijing has caused a great deal of frustration.
At home, she has often been criticized for her indifference to human rights violations and authoritarianism. In the United States and Europe, she has been accused of prioritizing Germany’s economic relations with Beijing without taking a stand on Chinese violations of international law, and of not showing sufficient support to the partners of the Germany as new geopolitical fault lines emerged, Nikkei Asia reported.
Merkel’s retirement will see the transfer of part of power to coalition parties and ministries. If Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock becomes foreign minister, expect the foreign ministry to reassert itself with a strong green foreign policy profile.
Although it is not known who will succeed Merkel as Chancellor, Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has the upper hand. The slight loss suffered by Armin Laschet, leader of Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), means he is still in the race to form a new government.
This election marks the start of a new normal: a more fragmented political system where less voter loyalty means the combined CDU and SPD vote should not exceed 50 percent.
Now the Bundestag will be made up of many parties with 10 percent reach, making multi-party government coalitions the norm. Governments will be less stable and relatively ephemeral, and the chancellery less powerful, Kliem predicted.
Those who want to see Germany take a stronger stance vis-à-vis China – including Washington – a tripartite “traffic light” coalition might be the best possible outcome, Kliem said.
This is a unique chance to reassess Germany’s traditional Chinese policy, and to rethink how to reconcile Germany’s economic imperative, unsuited to today’s geopolitical dynamics. The palpable global backlash against Beijing has increased pressure on Berlin to clearly position itself alongside its allies, Nikkei Asia reported.
Moreover, the new AUKUS trilateral security pact involving the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia has not only put Germany in a difficult position between the United States and France, its two most important allies. , but will force Berlin to face the question it least likes to ask. : where to position Germany in the competition of the great powers. So far he has remained miserably silent, Kliem said.
Despite their ideological differences, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) advocate a firmer stance on China and Russia, with the Greens’ election manifesto identifying a “systemic rivalry” with Beijing, while placing less emphasis on the military element, Nikkei Asia reported. .
In addition to advocating support for the Hong Kong civil rights movement, the FDP manifesto supports a closer relationship with Taiwan and explains in detail that it is a “successful democratic counterpart of the PRC”, although as part of one China, and stresses the need to protect the integrity of international law.
The traffic light coalition government has the opportunity to move closer to Germany’s partners and work towards a united transatlantic position on the challenges posed by Beijing, Kliem said.
Such a coalition would also be well placed to accept certain economic risks in order to promote a more principled and proactive Chinese policy, a “foreign policy based on human rights” as the Greens call it.
Although Washington has historically been more comfortable with a CDU-led government, President Joe Biden might unexpectedly find a Scholz-led coalition with China, Kliem added.