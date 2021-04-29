New fighting between Chadian rebels and government forces – Times of India

Government troops and rebels clashed Thursday in an area of ​​western Chad. AP Photo

N’DJAMENA: government troops and rebels clashed Thursday in a western region Chad where president Idriss Deby Itno was killed earlier this month, a spokesperson said.

Fighting in the desert region of Kanem, near the Chad-Niger border, pits rebels based in Libya against forces loyal to a new military junta led by Deby’s son.

Fiercely criticized for its authoritarianism and inequalities, Deby was considered a staunch ally by many Western countries, including the former colonial power France , especially in the fight against jihadism in the wider Sahel region, on the southern edge of the Sahara Desert.

“The fighting continues in Kanem – we will continue to fight, otherwise they will destabilize us,” junta spokesman General Azem Bermandoa Agouna told AFP.

The so-called Military Transition Council (CMT) is headed by Mahamat Idriss Deby, 37.

For now, the fighting against the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), mainly from the Goran ethnic group, continues about 300 kilometers north of the capital N’Djaména.

Security sources, without giving further details, said the Chadian army shelled FACT positions.

Deby, 68, died on April 19 from injuries he sustained while fighting rebels based in Libya, authorities said. Insurgents launched an offensive in the northern Tibesti region on April 11 as the presidential elections were taking place.

A career soldier who seized power in 1990 and wielded it mercilessly for 30 years, Deby died the day the election commission confirmed he had won a landslide victory, officials said.

Hundreds of people arrested during protests

FACT is led by Mahamat Mahadi Ali, a former insurgent who previously lived in France.

The group vowed to continue their offensive after a break for Deby’s funeral on April 23. Experts estimate that FACT has between 1,500 and 2,000 fighters.

The Chadian army claimed on April 19 that it had killed 300 rebels and captured 246 others, who were taken to the capital N’Djamena for trial. Military casualties have not been made public.

The armed forces recently sent reinforcements to Kanem, security forces said.

On Sunday, the CMT announced that there would be no “mediation or negotiation” with FACT and called on Niger to help it capture the group’s leader. The CMT took over on April 20, immediately after Deby’s death was announced, when parliament and government were dissolved.

He promised an 18-month transition period before “free and fair” elections.

At least six people died Tuesday during banned protests against the junta, authorities said, while a local NGO reported nine dead. Prosecutors said Thursday they were questioning more than 700 people arrested during protests on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dozens of arrested demonstrators were brought in police vehicles to the capital’s high court on Thursday from various police stations in the city. “A majority of them have already been there and many have been released,” N’Djamena prosecutor Youssouf Tom told AFP.

On Monday, the military junta appointed Albert Pahimi Padacke as transitional prime minister. He called for a national effort to speed up the return to civilian rule.