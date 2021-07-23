New ECOSOC President aims to maximize “reach, relevance and impact”

He stressed the importance of international solidarity to strengthen and move forward with the 2030 Agenda and his 17 Sustainable development goals (ODD).

“Despite the challenges we face, we can maximize the reach, relevance and impact of the Council, its segments and subsidiary bodies … to recover stronger from this pandemic,” said Mr. Kelapile, who has been vice-president of the outgoing senior official, Munir. Akram.

New @UNECOSOC President Collen Vixen Kelapile of Botswana said: “The role of ECOSOC has become even more critical and is no less important than the other major peer bodies of the @A, including the Security Council and the General Assembly. pic.twitter.com/8t5oFHE9kV – President of the UN ECOSOC (@UNECOSOC) July 23, 2021

Up to the occasion

As the world continues to face an unprecedented crisis, the current wave of COVID-19[female[feminine and its more transmissible variants threaten to further derail the global economic recovery, said Kelapile, who is also Botswana’s ambassador to the United Nations.

He said “ECOSOCThe role of “has become even more critical” in helping to emerge from the pandemic and beyond.

“ECOSOC must rise to the occasion” and wage “a vigorous war on disease, poverty and inequality, the impacts of climate change”, as well as mobilize global action and resources during the Decade of action to accelerate the implementation of all the SDGs, ”said the new President.

He also highlighted how this could contribute to the fight against global geostrategic tensions, mistrust and “the dark side of the digital world”.

“Our greatest assets”

As the world goes through a “fragile and unbalanced” recovery, Kelapile quoted the International Monetary Fund as saying that the pandemic has increased the financing needs of the SDGs by an average of 2.5 percentage points of GDP per year, in all low-income developing countries.

At the same time, well-funded vaccines and stimulus packages are driving developed and emerging economies to the light at the end of the tunnel.

“One of the most important lessons we are learning during the current pandemic is that global solidarity, multilateralism and cooperation are indeed our greatest assets,” he said. “When we work together, our ability to overcome trials is unmatched”.

Likewise, division is one of our greatest threats. Failure to address the differences between nations will only exacerbate geopolitical and socio-economic tensions, he said.

Fill gaps

The Botswana ambassador described some of the main pillars of his presidential program, starting with a “rapid recovery” from the pandemic.

Before convening the 2022 High Level Political Forum (HLPF) – the United Nations’ main international forum on sustainable development – he pledged to hold a dedicated meeting to assess progress and determine how universal access to COVID-19 vaccines can be reinforced.

And as the pandemic has exposed and exacerbated pre-existing inequalities within and between countries, Kelapile believes that ECOSOC should “decisively address” the root causes of persistent disparities and strengthen national and international efforts. to promote equality.

As advances in science, technology and innovation have accelerated during the pandemic, so too has the need to bridge the digital divide. – or risk festering and further widening inequalities.

It plans to “leverage the role of ECOSOC” to assist countries emerging from conflict towards “long-term and sustainable development” and to encourage efforts to integrate climate resilience into response and development initiatives. recovery from COVID-19.

Forum coming soon

The new President of ECOSOC said that the HLPF 2022 will take an in-depth look at SDG goals 4 on education; 5, on gender; 14 on oceans, 15 on biodiversity and 17 on partnerships.

He said the interconnections between the global goals were “critical” and maintained his firm belief that the forum would recover stronger from the pandemic.

Unique experience

Outgoing ECOSOC President Munir Akram, also Permanent Representative of Pakistan, highlighted the challenges of leading the Council “in the midst of the greatest economic and social crisis the world has faced in a century”.

As the world stuck with COVID, he explained that ECOSOC was at the center of the “intense international discourse” on how to respond to the pandemic and its consequences, while continuing to implement the 2030 Agenda. and the SDGs – while avoiding the existential threat of climate catastrophe.

“I am confident that, under the able leadership of Ambassador Kelapile, ECOSOC will respond actively and boldly to meet these challenges over the next year,” Akram concluded.