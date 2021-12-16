New deadline for Iran repairs following crash of Ukrainian flight

Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine on Thursday set a new deadline for Iran to negotiate reparations for the families of victims of a failed Ukrainian flight, warning that their “patience is running out” .

The Islamic Republic shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after take off from its capital Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board, including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Three days later, Tehran admitted that its forces mistakenly targeted the Boeing 737-800 plane bound for Kiev.

The Canadian-led International Coordination and Response Group had repeatedly called on Iran to meet in November to negotiate redress, but received no response.

“We have submitted a new request inviting Iran to discuss matters relating to our claim and our requests for reparations for the destruction of PS752 during the week of January 17, 2022,” the group said in a statement Thursday.

Tehran, they said, must indicate by Jan. 5 whether it is willing to enter into negotiations.

If by then Iran continues to stall, the group said it “should assume that further attempts to negotiate reparations with Iran are unsuccessful” and “will have to seriously consider other actions to resolve this issue. question within the framework of international law “.

Nearly two years after the crash, the group said Iran continued to show an “apparent reluctance” to come to the table “to address this issue in a constructive and timely manner.”

He said Iran “has shown no interest in adhering to its international legal obligations” and added that “the coordination group’s patience is running out.”

In a final report in March, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) highlighted missile strikes and the “vigilance” of its ground troops amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States in the time.

The Islamic Republic had just attacked an American base in Iraq in response to the murder of General Qassem Soleimani, and was awaiting a response from Washington.

Ukraine, which lost 11 citizens in the disaster, said the report was “a cynical attempt to hide (the) real causes” of the tragedy, while Canada said it contained “no facts or tangible proof “and pledged to publish the results of its own investigation soon.

