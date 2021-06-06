World
New constitutional bench formed to hear petitions against dissolution of House in Nepal – Times of India
KATMANDU: A new constitutional judiciary in Nepal short Supreme was formed on Sunday to hear a bunch of petitions against the May 22 dissolution House of Representatives after differences between judges over its composition delayed the crucial hearing.
The bench was formed by Chief Justice of Nepal Cholendra Shamsher Rana on the basis of the seniority and expertise of Supreme Court justices.
The chief justice had said that a constitutional bench would be formed on June 6 to begin hearing cases related to the dissolution of the House.
The new constitutional bench includes justices Dipak Kumar Karki, Anand Mohan Bhattarai, Mira Dhungana, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada and the chief justice himself, according to court officials.
Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari disbanded 275 members lodge representatives on 22 May for the second time in five months and announced early elections on 12 and 19 November on the advice of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, head of a minority government.
Following the illness of Judge Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha, his successors Judges Bhattarai and Khatiwada were included in the constitutional judiciary.
Previously, the hearing had been affected due to a dispute in the formation of the Constitutional Chamber.
Chief Justice Rana had chosen Justices Dipak Kumar Karki, Aanand Mohan Bhattarai, Tej Bahadur KC and Bam Kumar Shrestha to hear about 30 petitions registered against the “unconstitutional” dissolution, court sources said.
No less than 146 members of the dissolved Chamber, including Nepalese Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, who had demanded the formation of the new government under Article 76 (5) of the Constitution, also filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking for the re-establishment of the House.
President Bhandari rejected Prime Minister Oli’s separate offers and the demands of the opposition alliance to form a new government, saying “the demands were insufficient”.
Controversy erupted after a lawyer for Deuba raised questions about two judges chosen as members of the Constitutional Chamber given their previous ruling on the Communist Party’s Unity Review and Registration case from Nepal.
After the judges in question – Tej Bahadur KC and Bam Kumar Shrestha – decided not to step down from the bench, two other judges chosen for the constitutional bench opted out of the bench.
This forced Chief Justice Rana to reconstitute the bench to hear motions in brief filed against the dissolution of Parliament.
Meanwhile, the opposition alliance released a joint statement on Saturday condemning the cabinet reshuffle carried out by the Oli government.
Oli reshuffled the Cabinet on Friday. The new Cabinet has three deputy prime ministers, 12 ministers and two ministers of state.
Oli has derided constitutional and democratic values by reshuffling the Cabinet at a time when his decision to dissolve the chamber is pending in the Supreme Court, the opposition alliance said in a statement.
The five-party alliance also said that the government’s announcement in the budget that it would allow the export of river materials from the Chure Range could lead to the desertification of the Tarai, and so it was ‘an anti-national and anti-people movement.
The alliance also condemned the government’s decision to allow middlemen and racketeers to supply iodized salt.
Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the House on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amid a power struggle within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (PCN).
Oli’s decision to dissolve the House sparked protests from a large section of the rival-led NCP Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.
However, two months later, Chief Justice Rana, led by the constitutional judiciary, overturned the decision on February 23 and re-established the House of Representatives.
