New cases of the virus are on the rise on some Caribbean islands, according to the WHO.

Contrary to the trend in much of the Americas, several Caribbean countries are reporting large increases in known coronavirus infections, World Health Organization officials warned on Wednesday.

Newly reported cases increased by 40 percent over the past week in the Dominican Republic and Barbados, said Dr Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, a division of the WHO.

“In fact,” Dr Etienne told a press conference, “half of the cumulative Covid infections in Barbados since the start of the pandemic have been reported in the past month.”

New cases are also on the rise in Trinidad and Tobago and some smaller island countries and territories in the region, including Saint Martin, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla and the Cayman Islands.