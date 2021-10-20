New cases of the virus are on the rise on some Caribbean islands, according to the WHO.
Contrary to the trend in much of the Americas, several Caribbean countries are reporting large increases in known coronavirus infections, World Health Organization officials warned on Wednesday.
Newly reported cases increased by 40 percent over the past week in the Dominican Republic and Barbados, said Dr Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, a division of the WHO.
“In fact,” Dr Etienne told a press conference, “half of the cumulative Covid infections in Barbados since the start of the pandemic have been reported in the past month.”
New cases are also on the rise in Trinidad and Tobago and some smaller island countries and territories in the region, including Saint Martin, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla and the Cayman Islands.
Many Caribbean countries have struggled move quickly with immunization efforts, both because of the difficulty in obtaining doses and because of widespread public reluctance.
“It really bothers me that some of my Caribbean brothers and sisters have been slow to accept the Covid-19 vaccines made available to them,” said Dr Etienne, from Dominica.
In Latin America and the Caribbean, 41% of the population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to PAHO
New case reports are down in North America, and infections and deaths are down across much of Central America. The situation is also improving in South America, with the exception of Bolivia and Venezuela, the organization said.
Dr Etienne said it was important for countries in the region to scale up testing even when reports of new cases decline, so that any new outbreaks can be detected before they develop into generalized outbreaks. “More and more, we are seeing how local hot spots are driving national trends,” she said.
A good approach, she said, would be to integrate surveillance for Covid-19 with surveillance for other respiratory viruses. She said her organization was working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States to develop a new PCR testing protocol that would screen the same samples for Covid-19 and influenza.
Strong surveillance networks, she said, could also help detect emerging pathogens before they spread, and serve as “the region’s backbone for pandemic preparedness.”
Source link