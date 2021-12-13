New Caledonian independence parties reject referendum result

The final results show that the turnout in the independence referendum was 43.90%, with the call to boycott the vote widely heard.

The independence parties of New Caledonia rejected the result of a referendum, who overwhelmingly approved that the Pacific territory remain part of France, as final results showed nearly two-thirds of voters abstained or returned blank or spoiled ballots.

A coalition of pro-independence groups said in a statement Monday that they “did not recognize the legitimacy or validity of this vote.”

“This referendum did not respect the spirit or the letter of the Noumea accords,” the statement added.

In total, 96.49 percent of the votes cast in Sunday’s referendum were against independence, while only 3.51 percent were in favor.

The final results published Monday by the French high commission in Noumea show a participation rate of 43.9%.

Abstentions were 56.13%, blank ballots 1.43% and spoiled ballots 1.56%.

The Kanaks, who are broadly in favor of independence, had called for non-participation in the vote after France refused a request to delay the poll to allow a period of traditional mourning after a surge in coronavirus infections in September.

France’s decision to organize the vote against the will of the Kanaks has been condemned in the neighboring Pacific islands where sensitivities to colonization are high.

Speaking earlier on France Inter radio, the French minister in charge of overseas territories defended the result, saying it had full legal force.

“Whatever the participation rate, legally speaking, it is a vote which has the same weight as the two previous ones which returned a ‘No'”, declared Sébastien Lecornu, referring to two previous referendums in 2018 and 2020 .

He admitted that “politically that means something: we have to look at this division”.

Police reinforcements were sent to the islands in the event of unrest and around 2,000 officers were deployed for the vote, which went off without incident.

A woman walks past election posters calling for a ‘No’ vote in the referendum in Noumea, New Caledonia [Clotilde Richalet/AP]

“The path of dialogue was interrupted by the stubbornness of a French government unable to reconcile its geopolitical interests in the Pacific with its obligation to decolonize our country,” said the press release from the main independence groups.

President Emmanuel Macron noted “the high abstention rates” in a recorded message on Sunday, but said France could be “proud” of a more than 30-year process designed to resolve the status of the islands.

Residents were asked in three separate referendums if they wanted to break up.

After rejecting independence in 2018 and again last year, islanders were called on Sunday to respond one last time if they wanted New Caledonia “to achieve full sovereignty and become independent”.

At stake in the vote was one of France’s largest overseas territories which is home to around 10 percent of the world’s reserves of nickel, which is used to make stainless steel, batteries and cellphones.

The islands are also a key part of France’s claim to be a Pacific power, with New Caledonia granting Paris rights to the surrounding ocean, as well as serving as a military relay post.

Experts suspect that an independent New Caledonia would move closer to Beijing, which has forged close economic ties and political influence in other Pacific islands.

Macron said a “period of transition” would begin now, which should allow Paris to grant more political autonomy to the islands, which are ethnically divided between white Europeans and the indigenous population.