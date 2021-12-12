New Caledonia says “no” to independence

NOUMÉA, New Caledonia – New Caledonia, a small group of islands in the South Pacific, will not mark the new year by becoming the youngest country in the world.

In a referendum held on Sunday, voters overwhelmingly rejected independence, 96% having chosen to stay in France, according to provisional results released Sunday evening by the French high commission in New Caledonia.

But while the referendum failed, prompting those who voted “no” to fly the French tricolor in the capital, Noumea, the result does not signal the end of New Caledonia’s dreams of sovereignty.

“We are continuing our path of emancipation,” Louis Mapou, President of New Caledonia, said in an interview, brushing aside any referendum results. “This is what is essential.”