New border clash between India and China shows simmering tensions
NEW DELHI – Indian and Chinese troops clashed along their disputed Himalayan border, media and military reports said on Monday, as Beijing quietly ramps up pressure on its neighbor to the south with further incursions into the territory claimed by the two parts.
Details of the latest skirmish remain unclear and Indian officials have played down the events. Indian media and independent military analysts said the clash occurred several days ago and soldiers on both sides were injured, although no deaths were reported.
The Indian military has only said that a “minor confrontation” took place last week in northern Sikkim, a mountainous Indian state bordering China.
The face-off was “resolved by local commanders according to established protocols,” reads a statement from the Indian Army, without explaining how the face-off took place or whether anyone was injured.
Chinese officials were even more discreet. In a regularly scheduled press conference on Monday, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said the two sides were holding military talks. Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times, a nationalist tabloid controlled by the Communist Party, called the reports “fake news” and said that small friction often occurs.
Though details have been sparse, reports of a clash show tensions still simmering between the two Asian giants, who fought a war in 1962 and have looked suspiciously at each other across their unresolved border ever since. Tensions erupted in June, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl along the border of the Ladakh region in northern India.
No shots were fired in this battle, resulting from a tacit understanding that neither side of the tense Himalayan border should use any firearms. Yet the deaths of more than 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops have exposed the growing aggressiveness of the two countries, which are ruled by nationalist leaders with little political incentive to back down. As many as 100,000 soldiers from the Indian and Chinese armies are now facing inhospitable mountain passes in sub-zero temperatures in the Ladakh region alone, military experts say.
Since the summer, both sides have tried to ease tensions. But in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is grappling with reports that China is far from done encroaching on disputed borders.
The NDTV report on new structures built in the harsh mountainous region is difficult to independently verify. Two Indian government officials in Arunachal said the Chinese had recently built villages in disputed areas along the border, in places that previously had only a few remote military posts.
“Where the army lived, some civilians also started to live there,” said DJ Borah, a senior district official based in the region.
When asked about the new village, officials from the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to a statement made to NDTV in which the ministry said it was aware of the recent report and that “China has undertaken such construction activities. infrastructure in recent years. “
Leaders of India’s main opposition party criticized Modi for remaining silent on the issue. “China is expanding its occupation on Indian territory,” said Rahul Gandhi, party leader, Indian National Congress, said on twitter.
Chinese officials, for their part, do not deny that there are new villages in the region. But they say this region is in China.
“The normal construction of China on its own territory is entirely a question of sovereignty,” Hua Chunying, spokesperson for China’s foreign minister, said this month.
Local leaders in Arunachal Pradesh interviewed by the New York Times said Chinese forces have slowly but steadily carved out small parts of Indian territory, much like the strategy China has shown in the South China Sea and along from its border with Bhutan. Military analysts call it salami slicing.
“Longju was our land once,” said Chatung Mra, a bank manager, using the local name for the general area where the Chinese village is located today. “Our ancestors lived there.”
“We feel terrible but what can we do?” Asked Mr. Mra. “We cannot fight them.”
The area in question is located in the foothills of the Himalayas and more than 1,500 miles from New Delhi, the capital. Official Indian maps have shown the Longju region to be several kilometers inside India, said local leaders who visited near the disputed area. But China, they said, had effectively controlled it since 1959.
In recent years, they said, China has embarked on a series of construction projects along the border and made areas that were previously accessible to people on the Indian side now inaccessible.
The Chinese infrastructure campaign, local leaders said, has gone far beyond what India has done and has been effective in absorbing disputed areas in China.
“Before, we were up to five or six kilometers beyond Longju,” said Tungpo Mra, a leader of the Mra, a local ethnic group. “Now this is all under China’s control.”
Taro Bamina, the general secretary of a youth group in Arunachal, was particularly frustrated and helped organize a protest last week that included hundreds of protesters in Daporijo, a market town of Arunachal.
“This is our homeland,” Bamina said. “We wanted to tell the Indian government. ‘Why didn’t you take care of this?’ ”
What local leaders report to Arunachal is similar to what local Ladakh rulers reported over 2,000 miles. In recent years, according to Ladakh rulers, China has stepped up construction projects along the border with India, which zigzags and zags through high mountain passes and has never been marked. The result is that China can move troops – and civilians – to border areas much faster than India.
Chinese and Indian military commanders continue to hold talks along the disputed border in the Ladakh region. In the meantime, Ladakhi ranchers have complained about having had to chase away Chinese vehicles that brazenly entered India.
Sushant Singh, a senior researcher at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi and a veteran of the Indian military, said the latest clash in Sikkim, an area where India expected to have a strategic advantage because it has more troops , suggested that tensions would increase. as the ground thaws.
“If you see this in light of everything that’s going on,” Singh said, “it means that, in the coming summer, we are facing a very tense situation.
Steven lee myers contributed reporting from Seoul, South Korea.