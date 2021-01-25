New border clash between India and China shows simmering tensions

NEW DELHI – Indian and Chinese troops clashed along their disputed Himalayan border, media and military reports said on Monday, as Beijing quietly ramps up pressure on its neighbor to the south with further incursions into the territory claimed by the two parts.

Details of the latest skirmish remain unclear and Indian officials have played down the events. Indian media and independent military analysts said the clash occurred several days ago and soldiers on both sides were injured, although no deaths were reported.

The Indian military has only said that a “minor confrontation” took place last week in northern Sikkim, a mountainous Indian state bordering China.

The face-off was “resolved by local commanders according to established protocols,” reads a statement from the Indian Army, without explaining how the face-off took place or whether anyone was injured.