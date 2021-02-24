New analysis shows that Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine is working well.

The one-shot coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson provides strong protection against serious illness and death from Covid-19, and may reduce the spread of the virus by those vaccinated, according to new analyzes put online Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine had an overall efficacy rate of 72 percent in the United States and 64 percent in South Africa, where a highly contagious variant appeared in the fall and is now responsible for most cases. The efficiency in South Africa was seven points higher than that previous data published by the company.

The vaccine has also been shown to be 86% effective against severe forms of Covid-19 in the United States and 82% against serious illnesses in South Africa. This means that a vaccinated person has a much lower risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19.

Analyzes confirmed that Americans should soon benefit from a third effective vaccine against the coronavirus developed in less than a year, with demand for inoculations far exceeding supply. The FDA could clear the vaccine as early as Saturday, based on a vote from its vaccine advisory committee on Friday after discussing the newly released documents.