New analysis shows that Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine is working well.
The one-shot coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson provides strong protection against serious illness and death from Covid-19, and may reduce the spread of the virus by those vaccinated, according to new analyzes put online Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration.
The vaccine had an overall efficacy rate of 72 percent in the United States and 64 percent in South Africa, where a highly contagious variant appeared in the fall and is now responsible for most cases. The efficiency in South Africa was seven points higher than that previous data published by the company.
The vaccine has also been shown to be 86% effective against severe forms of Covid-19 in the United States and 82% against serious illnesses in South Africa. This means that a vaccinated person has a much lower risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19.
Analyzes confirmed that Americans should soon benefit from a third effective vaccine against the coronavirus developed in less than a year, with demand for inoculations far exceeding supply. The FDA could clear the vaccine as early as Saturday, based on a vote from its vaccine advisory committee on Friday after discussing the newly released documents.
“With a J&J vaccine, we will be able to accelerate the deployment of the vaccine for our country and for the world,” said Dan Barouch, a virologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, who led much of the early research. on the vaccine last. year.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for at least three months, which makes its distribution considerably easier compared to the licensed vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which require two doses and must be stored at freezing temperatures.
But access to the new vaccine could be severely limited at first. Dr Richard Nettles, vice president of U.S. medical affairs at Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the drug development arm of Johnson & Johnson, told lawmakers on Tuesday that nearly four million doses would be ready to ship after the FDA clears the drug. vaccine, well below the 12 million euros it had initially promised to give to the federal government by the end of February.
White House officials had an even lower estimate on Tuesday, telling governors in a weekly appeal that around two million doses would be available next week, according to an administration official.
Dr Nettles said on Tuesday that a total of 20 million doses would be ready by the end of March. The company has a contract to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.
Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine has a lower efficacy rate than Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccines, both of which are around 95%.
But in South Africa, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has so far been the clear winner. The Novavax shot had an efficiency of 49 percent in South Africa. And a small trial in South Africa of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine found it didn’t offer much protection at all. The negative results led the South African government to abandon its plan to donate one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to health workers. Last week the government started giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccines instead and has so far administered more than 32,000.
The recently released documents, which include the FDA’s first technical analysis of the company’s 45,000-person clinical trial, presented evidence that the vaccine was safe, with significantly milder side effects than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and without any reports of serious allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis. .
Protection from the vaccine was consistent among black, Hispanic and white volunteers, and also at different ages. The trial indicated lower efficacy, 42.3%, for people over 60 who had risk factors such as heart disease or diabetes. But with that figure came great statistical uncertainty, the FDA noted.
Although several vaccines can prevent people from getting sick with Covid-19, it is not known if vaccines can also prevent people from getting infected and the transmission of the virus to other people, leading to a debate about how quickly society can return to normal after vaccinations start.
Moderna’s trial found clues that people who were vaccinated were less likely to develop an infection without symptoms. And AstraZeneca found that its vaccine reduced asymptomatic infections by about half.
Johnson & Johnson looked for asymptomatic infections by testing for antibodies to the coronavirus 71 days after volunteers received a vaccine or placebo. The new analyzes estimate that the vaccine has a 74% effectiveness rate against asymptomatic infections. But that calculation was based on a relatively small number of volunteers, and the FDA noted that “there is uncertainty in the interpretation of this data and firm conclusions cannot be drawn at this time.”
“I think this will add to the growing evidence that vaccines really prevent infection and prevent disease,” said Dr Barouch.