New airstrike hits the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – A new airstrike has hit the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, residents said on Wednesday, while the United Nations said it was cutting its presence in Tigray by more than half as it was that a government blockade interrupts humanitarian aid efforts and people die. lack of food.

War in Africa’s second most populous country has been going on for nearly a year between Ethiopian and allied forces and those in Tigray who have long dominated the national government before falling out with Nobel Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of peace 2019.

There were no immediate details of the deaths or damage from the new airstrike in Mekele, reported by Kindeya Gebrehiwot of the Tigray external affairs office and confirmed by a resident and aid worker. It came two days after the Ethiopian Air Force confirmed airstrikes in Mekele that a witness said he killed three children. The Air Force said communications towers and equipment had been attacked.

Mekele had not seen any fighting since June, when Tigray forces recaptured much of the region at a dramatic turn in the war.

The airstrikes have sparked further panic in a besieged city, where medics and others have described the depletion of drugs and other basic needs.

Despite calls from the UN and others to allow basic services and humanitarian aid to the 6 million inhabitants of Tigray, the Ethiopian government this week called these expectations “absurd” as the forces of the Tigray are now fighting in the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced there, exacerbating the deadly crisis.

“Although all the movements have not yet taken place, there will likely be a reduction from around 530 to around 220 UN staff on the ground in Tigray,” the humanitarian spokesperson said. ‘UN, Saviano Abreu, to the Associated Press. The decision is “directly linked to the operational constraints we have been facing in recent months” as well as the unstable security situation, he said.

The lack of fuel and money due to the government’s blockade on Tigray “has made it extremely difficult for aid workers to maintain vital activities” when they are most needed, Abreu added.

Some 1,200 aid workers, including the reduced UN presence, will remain in Tigray, he said.

The PA has confirmed in recent weeks the first famine deaths in Tigray under the government blockade.