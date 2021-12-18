Netherlands to enter tough COVID lockdown from Sunday

All non-essential businesses must close until January 14, and gatherings are limited to two people.

The Netherlands will enter a strict lockdown from Sunday morning to limit a feared wave of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said.

Rutte told a press conference on Saturday that all non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theaters are to remain closed until January 14, while schools are to close until at least January 9.

Only businesses considered essential – such as supermarkets and pharmacies – are exempt from ordering.

The number of guests that people are allowed into their homes is also reduced from four to two, except on Christmas Day.

Outdoor gatherings are also limited to a maximum of two people.

“I stand here tonight in a gloomy mood,” Rutte said. “The Netherlands will be blocked again from tomorrow. This is inevitable with the fifth wave and with Omicron spreading even faster than we had feared. We must now intervene as a precaution.

Rutte said the announcement builds on a partial lockdown already in effect that forces bars, restaurants and other public gathering places such as cinemas and theaters to close at 5 p.m.

Failure to act now would likely lead to “an unmanageable situation in hospitals,” which have already cut back on regular care to make room for COVID-19 patients, Rutte said.

The head of the Dutch outbreak management team, Jaap van Dissel, told the press conference that the Omicron variant will overtake the Delta strain to become dominant in the Netherlands by the end of the year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that the Omicron variant is much faster spread than the Delta strain in countries where community transmission is documented, with the number of cases doubling in 1.5 to three days.

The highly mutated variant is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, the WHO said, but it is not known whether this is due to the virus’s ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of the two.