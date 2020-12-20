World
Netherlands bans UK flights due to virus spread – Times of India
THE HAGUE: Dutch government banned everything on Sunday passenger flights from Britain after discovering a case in the Netherlands of a new strain of coronavirus circulating in the UK.
The ban, which begins at 6 a.m. (05 a.m. GMT) Sunday and lasts until January 1, comes hours after Britain announced a stay-at-home order for part of the country to slow further infectious variant.
“A infectious mutation of Covid19 virus circulates in the United Kingdom. It is said to spread easier and faster and harder to detect, ”the Dutch Ministry of Health said in a statement.
The Dutch public health body, RIVM, “therefore recommends that any introduction of this viral strain from the UK be limited as much as possible by limiting and / or controlling passenger movements.”
Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s office has taken the “precautionary decision” to ban flights from Britain, the statement said, adding that other forms of transport are still under consideration.
The Netherlands is under a five-week lockdown until mid-January with schools and all non-essential stores closed to slow an increase in the virus.
The Department of Health added that a “case study in the Netherlands in early December revealed a virus with the variant described in the UK”.
Experts were examining how the infection happened and if there were any related cases.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Initial data suggests that the virus circulating in London and south-east England is up to 70% more transmissible.
