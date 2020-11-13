World
Netherlands bans New Year’s fireworks over virus fears – Times of India
THE HAGUE: The Dutch government banned traditional New Years fireworks on Friday, saying the one-off ban would help hospital workers overloaded by the coronavirus pandemic.
New Year celebrations in the Netherlands are notoriously wild, with people setting off fireworks for tens of millions of euros (dollars) in gardens and streets, often causing injuries.
This threatens to run into a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with more than half of the 609 intensive care beds in the country currently occupied by coronavirus patients.
“The sale and lighting of fireworks will be subject to a one-off ban during the coming end of the year,” the Dutch cabinet said in a statement.
“This is to avoid additional pressure on already overburdened care workers and to maintain public order,” he said.
Anyone violating the ban will face a fine of 100 euros ($ 118) and a criminal record, Dutch Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus told state broadcaster NOS.
The Netherlands has been under a partial coronavirus lockdown since early October to stem the coronavirus pandemic, with cases on a slow downward trajectory but currently operating at around 6,000 per day.
Although fireworks have been set off for centuries in the Netherlands, they have been particularly popular on New Years since the 1950s.
Dutch fondness for fireworks turns the streets into battlefields as rival groups of revelers shoot at each other, flooding emergency rooms with burnt people with missing limbs.
Last year, more than 1,300 people required treatment for fireworks-related injuries.
“Even without the impact of the coronavirus, there is still a heavy burden on rescuers and the police during this time,” said the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday at his weekly press conference.
An organization representing the fireworks industry in the Netherlands, however, questioned the wisdom of the decision.
“We are concerned that due to the ban some fireworks enthusiasts will turn to illegal fireworks” with lower safety standards, said Marcel Teunissen, president of the Dutch Federation of Pyrotechnics ( BPN).
