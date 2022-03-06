Netflix suspends its service in Russia as Western companies take stand over Ukraine invasion

Netflix joins a growing list of companies taking a stand against Russia (Getty Images)

netflix has suspended its service in Russiabecoming the latest in a growing list of Western companies to take a stand over President Vladimir Putin‘s invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the streaming giant announced on Sunday that it was severing all ties with Russia, cutting viewers in the country off from its services.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The total shutdown comes just days after Netflix announced it was pausing all future projects and acquisitions in the country.

This included four original Russian original shows including the Russian language series Zato.

At the time, the company said it would continue to assess the situation in Ukraine as it unfolded.