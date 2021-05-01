Netflix Chronicles “Hot Instagrammers” from Byron Bay. Will paradise survive?

BYRON BAY, Australia – The moral dilemmas of life as an Instagram influencer in the famous idyllic town of Byron Bay are not lost on Ruby Tuesday Matthews.

Ms. Matthews, 27, sells more than vegan moisturizers, probiotic powders and conflict-free diamonds to her 228,000 followers. She also sells an enviable lifestyle against the backdrop of the crystal-clear coves and umbrella pools of her Australian hometown.

It’s part of the imagery that helped transform Byron Bay – for better or for worse – from a sleepy seaside town attracting surfers and hippies to a world-famous destination for the haves and digital connoisseurs. .

“I kind of have times where I’m like, ‘Am I exploiting this city that I live in? Ms. Matthews said recently while serving at The Farm, a large agri-tourism company that embodies the city’s wellness philosophy. “But at the same time, it’s my job. It puts food on the table for my kids.