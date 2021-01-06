Netanyahu’s re-election hopes hinge on vaccination campaign

JERUSALEM (AP) – For media-obsessed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the coronavirus vaccine has arrived just in time.

As the March elections approached, Netanyahu placed his world-leading vaccination campaign at the center of his re-election campaign – launching an aggressive media blitz portraying him as almost single-handedly pulling the country out of the pandemic. It seems to bet that a successful vaccination effort can persuade voters to forget about his corruption trial and the economic damage caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu, like his good friend Donald Trump and other world leaders, frequently tries to use social media and tightly controlled press conferences to bypass mainstream media – and the scrutiny that comes with it. While this strategy has often served Netanyahu well, his obsession with controlling the message also threatens to backfire.

She is at the heart of a corruption case in which he is accused of bestowing favors on powerful media figures in return for positive coverage of him and his family. An expanded indictment released this week describes 150 incidents showing detailed control he would have tried to practice on the media. This included pushing a news site to drop critical coverage of a lace gown worn by his wife and pushing the site to post photos of its dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Netanyahu’s tactics also contributed to an emerging uprising in his own party. Two prominent defectors accused him of creating a “cult of personality” in their resignation speeches.

Since he became the first Israeli to be vaccinated two weeks ago, during a festive event broadcast live on national television, Netanyahu’s office broadcast a constant stream of statements, tweets and videos showing the prime minister touting the virtues of the vaccine and claiming merit for making it accessible to the general public.

“I brought the vaccines and you administer them,” he recently told health workers at a clinic in an Arab town in northern Israel, as he pleaded with residents to be vaccinated. “The whole world is amazed at Israel. They write that Israel is a wonder.

In many ways, Israel has so far achieved a significant achievement. In just over two weeks, the country gave nearly 1.4 million people the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine, or about 15% of its population. This is the highest level in the world per capita, according to ” Our world in dataAn open source research site that compares official government statistics. Israel aims to vaccinate most of the population by the end of March – just around election time.

Netanyahu made the campaign deeply personal. He welcomed the first shipment of vaccines to the airport. He was vaccinated on national television and made sure to be in health clinics to welcome the 500,000th and 1 millionth people to be vaccinated – both events being broadcast live on YouTube.

Netanyahu brags about his connections with the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, implying that his connections have helped acquire millions of hard-to-obtain doses of vaccines. “I talk to them all the time,” he joked recently.

Netanyahu rose to prominence in the 1990s largely through his media literacy. He is comfortable in front of the camera and is able to speak in clear sounds in both Hebrew and American English. Despite his skills as a communicator, he had a difficult relationship with the Israeli media.

Looking a lot like Trump, he accuses the media of having a liberal bias and carrying out a “witch hunt” against him. He has embraced social media and boasts of bypassing traditional media to get his messages out. When inviting journalists to his press conferences, he seldom answers questions.

Last week Netanyahu welcomed convicted US spy Jonathan Pollard to Israel, crowning a 35-year saga. “What a moment,” Netanyahu said on the airport tarmac in the middle of the night. Only no media have been invited to attend at this time. Netanyahu’s office later released photos and smartphone videos taken by an aide.

The documents distributed by his political party, the Likud, go even further. In November, he posted a video of Netanyahu having his hair cut and going to a vegetable store – a message that he was doing his part to help ailing businesses hit by the country’s economic crisis.

“We thank you for the 24 hours you give each day to the people of Israel,” the hairdresser told him. “Prime Minister n ° 1!” a supporter shouted as they walked out of the convenience store.

Gideon Saar, a pillar of Netanyahu, broke away from Likud last month to form his own party, accusing Netanyahu of turning Likud into a tool of personal survival as he stood trial.

Zeev Elkin, a longtime confidant of Netanyahu, later joined the Saar. “Sir. Mr. Prime Minister, you have destroyed Likud and brought an atmosphere of personality worship, sycophancy, fear of voicing criticism and a Byzantine court,” he said.

The new Saar party, wooing other right-wing voters disenchanted with Netanyahu’s government, has become a formidable force. Opinion polls predict the Saar Party to finish second, behind Likud, but at the head of a mix of anti-Netanyahu parties that together could end Netanyahu’s 12-year rule.

Netanyahu accuses his rivals of being motivated by little more than sour grapes and sharing an animosity towards him. He says they are focusing on petty politics as he conducts a “giant vaccination operation” that will make Israel the first country to emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

It remains unclear whether Israel will procure enough vaccines to keep up with the rapid pace of vaccinations. It is also unclear whether Netanyahu’s message will resonate with the legions of voters who have lost their jobs – especially with the country in its third lockdown as it faces a new epidemic.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which is expected to resume in the coming weeks, is looming. He was charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. The gravest accusations claim he promoted lucrative regulations that benefited telecommunications company Bezeq in return for favorable coverage about him on the company’s popular Walla news site.

“He wants to be liked by the media, but he hates the media at the same time,” said Tehilla Shwartz Altshuller, senior researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute.