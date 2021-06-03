Netanyahu’s enemies demand quick vote to end 12-year reign

Opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are pushing for a quick vote to end his record-breaking reign, rushing to avoid what should be a frenzied push by the prime minister and his allies to derail the newly announced coalition.

The new phase of the political war began just hours after opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner Naftali Bennett – an odd ideological couple – said on Wednesday evening that they had reached an agreement to form a new government.

The announcement sparked a complex process likely to spill over into the next week, giving Netanyahu time to try to pressure coalition members ideologically aligned with him to leave the group.

Now the question was whether the 61-vote coalition would hold up thanks to a vote of the 120 Knesset members – and who would chair that vote?

Netanyahu accused former allies who joined the new coalition of betraying right-wing values. His supporters have demonstrated and launched vicious social media campaigns, repeating the message Netanyahu sent over the past week as the new coalition united.

Factor in Netanyahu’s favor: The speaker of parliament is an ally who could use his position to delay the vote and give Netanyahu more time to sabotage the coalition.

The prime minister and his allies called a meeting later Thursday to plan their next steps, and it was not clear whether his opponents could appoint a new speaker of parliament to chair a Knesset vote required to confirm the new government.

Historical Agreement

If it comes to fruition, Lapid and a wide range of partners spanning the Israeli political spectrum will end Netanyahu’s record-breaking and divisive 12-year reign.

Under the deal, Lapid and Bennett will share the post of prime minister on a rotational basis. Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu, is due to serve the first two years, while Lapid is due to serve the last two years – though he is far from certain their fragile coalition will last that long.

The landmark deal also includes the Small United Arab List, which would make it the first party of Palestinian citizens of Israel to be part of a governing coalition in Israel.

Netanyahu, desperate to stay in power as he battles corruption charges, is expected to do everything possible in the coming days to prevent the new coalition from seizing power. If he fails, he will be pushed into opposition.

Political analysts generally expected Netanyahu to try to pluck what has been described as “handy fruit,” grabbing members of Yamina – Bennett’s party – who are unhappy with himself. associate with Palestinian and left-wing lawmakers.

Tamar Zandberg, a lawmaker from Meretz, acknowledged the difficulties in getting the alliance that her party joined off the ground.

“The test of the coalition … is to take an oath. It will not be without difficulties and problems,” she told Army Radio on Thursday.

Netanyahu, who has yet to respond to Lapid’s announcement, controls 30 seats in the 120 Knesset members, almost twice as many as Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, and is allied with at least three other religious parties and nationalists.

A source involved in the coalition talks said the proposed new government will try to maintain consensus by avoiding burning ideological issues such as annexation or cession of occupied West Bank territory that Palestinians want for a state.

Bennet said creating an independent Palestine would be suicide for Israel. He made the annexation of parts of the territory captured by Israel in the 1967 war a major feature of his political platform, but following through with the broad new coalition appears to be politically unworkable.

And any resumption of violence in the Gaza Strip, after a ceasefire ended 11 days of intensive Israeli shelling of the besieged enclave in retaliation for rocket fire from there, could be shocking the broad alliance.

Naftali Bennett, left, and Yair Lapid are the leading figures of the new coalition [Ammar Awad/Amir Cohen/Reuters]

“Make reason”

During his tenure as prime minister, Netanyahu has often been a polarizing figure at home and abroad.

He said a Bennett-Lapid coalition would endanger Israel’s security – an allusion to efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear program and deal with the Palestinian issue.

Lapid, a centrist who campaigned on a pledge to ‘restore sanity’ to Israel, was given the task of forming a government after Netanyahu failed to do so following a few elections. conclusive in March.

Netanyahu’s rivals have cited the criminal charges against him as the main reason Israel needs a new leader, arguing that it could use a new term to legislate immunity to protect itself.

“This government… will respect its opponents and do everything possible to unite and connect all parts of Israeli society,” Lapid said on Twitter.

The new government, if it is sworn in, will face significant challenges. Besides Iran and the dying peace process with the Palestinians, it also faces an International Criminal Court war crimes investigation and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bennett said his members would have to compromise on such ideological issues in order to get the country back on track.