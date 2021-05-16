Netanyahu says there is no clear end in sight and the airstrikes are starting again.

Speaking on CBS’s Face The Nation on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was no clear end in sight to the violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“We will do whatever it takes to restore order and calm,” he said, adding: “It will take time.”

Hours after his speech, Israeli warplanes launched a new round of attacks in the Gaza Strip, attacking a main road, security premises and a power line supplying southern Gaza City, according to the report. Associated Press and local media. The attack was heavier and lasted longer than the air raids the day before, according to reports.

Mr. Netanyahu defended the bombing and bombardment of Gaza by his nation, which Palestinian authorities said killed at least 197 people, including 58 children. At least 10 people in Israel have died in rocket attacks fired from Gaza, territory controlled by the militant group Hamas.

Representatives of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and others have attempted to negotiate a ceasefire, so far to no avail.