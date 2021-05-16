Netanyahu says there is no clear end in sight and the airstrikes are starting again.
Speaking on CBS’s Face The Nation on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was no clear end in sight to the violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
“We will do whatever it takes to restore order and calm,” he said, adding: “It will take time.”
Hours after his speech, Israeli warplanes launched a new round of attacks in the Gaza Strip, attacking a main road, security premises and a power line supplying southern Gaza City, according to the report. Associated Press and local media. The attack was heavier and lasted longer than the air raids the day before, according to reports.
Mr. Netanyahu defended the bombing and bombardment of Gaza by his nation, which Palestinian authorities said killed at least 197 people, including 58 children. At least 10 people in Israel have died in rocket attacks fired from Gaza, territory controlled by the militant group Hamas.
Representatives of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and others have attempted to negotiate a ceasefire, so far to no avail.
“If there is one, it will be achieved with our conditions, not Israeli conditions,” Moussa Abu Marzouk, deputy head of Hamas, told Israeli public broadcaster Kan on Sunday. “If Israel doesn’t want to stop, we won’t stop.”
The general in charge of Israel’s southern command, Eliezer Toledano, told Kan: “It is important that we continue to exhaust the campaign we have entered and to escalate the damage done to Hamas.
Israel has faced widespread condemnation from international news organizations for blowing up a building on Saturday that houses the offices of international media organizations, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Israeli forces warned before the attack and no casualties were reported.
Israeli officials claimed the building housed military assets for Hamas. Speaking on Sunday, Mr. Netanyahu did not provide any clear evidence to support this claim, nor did he confirm whether he presented any evidence for the claim in a conversation with Mr. Biden.
“It is a perfectly legitimate target,” he said, adding that the Israeli forces “unlike Hamas, take special precautions to tell people, ‘Leave the building, leave the premises’.
Regarding the killings of Palestinian children, Netanyahu blamed Hamas, saying the organization uses civilians as human shields.
“We are targeting a terrorist organization that targets our civilians and hides behind their civilians, using them as human shields,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to hit the terrorists themselves, their rockets, rocket caches and weapons, but we’re not just going to let them get away with it.”
He said Israel was doing everything it could to avoid civilian casualties. “They are sending thousands of rockets at our cities with the specific aim of assassinating our civilians from these places,” he said. “What would you do?”
