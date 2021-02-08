Netanyahu pleads not guilty in corruption trial

JERUSALEM – Few of the world’s leaders have been tried during their tenure, let alone when they ran for re-election amid a pandemic.

Yet on Monday morning – with a general election just weeks away and a tense decision to reopen the education system, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to divert his attention from state matters and attend the his trial for corruption.

The hearing was largely administrative and Mr. Netanyahu spoke only briefly to plead his innocence.

“I confirm the response that was filed on my behalf,” the prime minister said, referring to a written plea his lawyers filed several weeks ago.

Mr. Netanyahu spent less than half an hour inside the courtroom before allowing his lawyers to chat with the three judges on procedural matters. But this was the first time Mr. Netanyahu had spoken in court himself since the trial began last May, and only the second time he had been present in person.