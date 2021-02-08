Netanyahu pleads not guilty in corruption trial
JERUSALEM – Few of the world’s leaders have been tried during their tenure, let alone when they ran for re-election amid a pandemic.
Yet on Monday morning – with a general election just weeks away and a tense decision to reopen the education system, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to divert his attention from state matters and attend the his trial for corruption.
The hearing was largely administrative and Mr. Netanyahu spoke only briefly to plead his innocence.
“I confirm the response that was filed on my behalf,” the prime minister said, referring to a written plea his lawyers filed several weeks ago.
Mr. Netanyahu spent less than half an hour inside the courtroom before allowing his lawyers to chat with the three judges on procedural matters. But this was the first time Mr. Netanyahu had spoken in court himself since the trial began last May, and only the second time he had been present in person.
And the mere spectacle of a prime minister sitting in the dock sparked a debate about the health of Israel’s democracy and justice system.
For some, the fact that an Israeli prime minister can be brought before an Israeli court is strong proof of judicial independence and equality before the law. But others fear that the rhetoric surrounding the trial – which Mr. Netanyahu himself described as a plot by unelected bureaucrats to undermine the will of the people – has undermined public confidence in the justice system.
On Monday, the chief prosecutor in the case, Liat Ben-Ari, arrived at the court accompanied by a security guard, after threatening her safety.
Mr. Netanyahu faces multiple charges. In one case, he is accused of giving political favors to two businessmen in exchange for gifts worth around $ 200,000, including cigars and champagne. In other cases, he would have sought favorable media coverage from major news outlets in exchange for regulatory changes that benefited their owners.
If convicted, Mr. Netanyahu could face several years in prison, but a verdict is not expected for several months, if not years. The trial has already been repeatedly delayed due to coronavirus restrictions, although the process may accelerate in the coming weeks as the court begins hearing prosecution witnesses.
In the short term, many analysts believe the trial may not have a significant impact on the outcome of the March 23 election. Most voters formed their opinion a long time ago, as the trial and investigation that culminated in it dragged on. for years, said Dahlia Scheindlin, Israeli political analyst and pollster.
“Could the opening of the trial really change someone’s mind?” Said Mrs. Scheindlin. “So far, I don’t really see it.”
“None of this is new – people have had years to take it into account,” she added.
To his critics, the mere fact that Mr. Netanyahu chose not to resign from office, despite being distracted by complicated criminal proceedings, was already evidence of dangerous selfishness.
Many of the government’s failures throughout the pandemic were “all due to the lawsuit,” the Black Flags, an opposition movement that has led protests against Netanyahu, posted on Twitter Monday morning. “His personal survival is more important to him than the survival of the state.”
But for Mr. Netanyahu’s supporters, the trial is proof of a deep conspiracy against him, and little that happens during the hearings will change their mind.
“Today marks another milestone in the political assassination attempt known as the Netanyahu Business,” wrote Osnat Mark, an MP for Mr. Netanyahu’s party. “With incredible timing, the prosecution seeks to speed up the hearing of prosecution witnesses in the run-up to the elections as a tool of political violence. The public did not buy it at the hearing or during the filing of indictments in the run-up to the election and will not buy it now either.
Myra Noveck and Irit Pazner Garshowitz contributed reporting.
