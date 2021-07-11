Netanyahu leaves Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) – Benjamin Netanyahu and his family left the official residence of the Israeli prime minister early Sunday, nearly a month after the longtime leader was ousted from office with the formation of an alternative government.

A family spokesperson confirmed that the Netanyahu left the residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem shortly after midnight, in accordance with a deadline agreed last month with new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Balfour Residence had become a symbol of Netanyahu’s scandals, and has been the scene of weekly protests against Netanyahu for much of the past year. Protesters called on the then prime minister to step down while on trial for corruption. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and refused to resign.

Netanyahu was Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, having served for the past 12 years and a stint in the 1990s, and had occupied the residence since 2009.

Bennett has yet to announce a date to move into the residence.