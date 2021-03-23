Netanyahu is in the lead, according to polls.

Throughout the campaign, Mr. Bennett declined to clarify whether he would help support a coalition led by Mr. Netanyahu, but he declined to serve with the second candidate, Yair Lapid, and analysts believe he could. be persuaded to help Mr. Netanyahu’s return to power.

Speaking to supporters early Wednesday, he maintained his ambiguity, saying only he would “patiently wait” for the final results. He called himself “a man of the right” and said he was “determined to promote the values ​​of the right regardless of the government formed”.

Mr Netanyahu appears to have pushed back challenges from Mr Lapid, the centrist opposition leader and former finance minister, whose party won 16 to 18 seats, according to polls, and Gideon Saar, a former minister of the Interior of Likud who left the party to protest Mr. Netanyahu’s refusal to resign. Mr Saar’s new right-wing party won five to six seats, according to polls, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc as a whole won 59 seats, two less than a majority – but with no way to go. power without Mr. Bennett.

If Mr. Netanyahu retains his post, he should force a confrontation with the judiciary. For years, the Israeli right has presented the Supreme Court as an elitist and militant institution that undermines the will of the electorate. Its advocates say it protects democratic standards and does its best to stay out of the political fray.

In December, Mr. Netanyahu ad that he intended to limit the influence of the tribunal, calling for “updated provisions regarding the limits of judicial authority”, and promising that his party would adopt them as soon as he could. Without the constraints of his former centrist coalition partners, Mr. Netanyahu can put this plan into action.

The election took place against a backdrop of deep political stalemate, with the current cabinet so dysfunctional that it could not agree on a state budget for two consecutive years, nor on the nomination. key senior officials, including the prosecutor and senior officials from the ministries of justice and finance.

The vote followed a campaign focused on the suitability of Mr. Netanyahu himself, rather than more existential or ideological issues like the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, or how to bridge the gap between secular and religious Israelis. .