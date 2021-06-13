Netanyahu angrily swears to his supporters: “I will lead you in a daily battle.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, spent what could be his last minutes in power defending his record, vowing to stay in politics as opposition leader and denouncing his designated successor, Naftali Bennett .

In a parliamentary debate ahead of a vote of confidence in Mr Bennett’s government, Mr Netanyahu gave what sounded like a farewell speech, listing what he saw as his achievements in power.

He noted his efforts to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power and praised four diplomatic agreements with Arab countries, reached during his tenure, which overturned assumptions that Israel would only consolidate its relations with the Arab world. ‘after sealing peace with the Palestinians. He also highlighted several favorable measures by the Trump administration that he defended, including the American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the installation of a US embassy in the city.

“Our successes have transformed Israel from a marginal state into a ruling power,” Netanyahu said. Then he warned of the harm he thinks a Bennett-led government poses to Israel, and denounced legislation, proposed by the new government, that would limit the ability of prime ministers to remain in office after eight years. in power, as he did. .