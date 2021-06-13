Netanyahu angrily swears to his supporters: “I will lead you in a daily battle.
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, spent what could be his last minutes in power defending his record, vowing to stay in politics as opposition leader and denouncing his designated successor, Naftali Bennett .
In a parliamentary debate ahead of a vote of confidence in Mr Bennett’s government, Mr Netanyahu gave what sounded like a farewell speech, listing what he saw as his achievements in power.
He noted his efforts to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power and praised four diplomatic agreements with Arab countries, reached during his tenure, which overturned assumptions that Israel would only consolidate its relations with the Arab world. ‘after sealing peace with the Palestinians. He also highlighted several favorable measures by the Trump administration that he defended, including the American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the installation of a US embassy in the city.
“Our successes have transformed Israel from a marginal state into a ruling power,” Netanyahu said. Then he warned of the harm he thinks a Bennett-led government poses to Israel, and denounced legislation, proposed by the new government, that would limit the ability of prime ministers to remain in office after eight years. in power, as he did. .
“If we are to be in opposition, we will do it on our feet – until we overthrow this dangerous government and come back as head of state,” Netanyahu said.
Mr. Bennett is a former collaborator of Mr. Netanyahu who is considered even more to his right. A former software entrepreneur and settler leader, Mr. Bennett is a long-time opponent of Palestinian sovereignty.
After months of hesitation, Bennett broke with Netanyahu late last month, allying with an unlikely alliance of far-right, centrist, far-left and Arab lawmakers who are united only by a common dislike of Mr. Netanyahu. Mr Bennett said it was necessary to form a government of national unity in order to end a political deadlock that left the country without a budget and forced the country to endure four inconclusive elections in just two years.
Mr. Netanyahu and his allies called the move an act of treason, leading several of them to heckle and upset Mr. Bennett during his own speech earlier in the afternoon. In contrast, lawmakers were largely silent as Mr. Netanyahu spoke, out of respect.
“The right will not forget Bennett’s deception,” Netanyahu said during his speech. “You call yourselves the guardians of democracy, but you are so afraid of democracy that you are prepared to legislate fascist laws so that I cannot run.”
He then addressed his supporters.
“I say today: do not be put off,” Netanyahu said. “I will lead you into a daily battle against this evil and dangerous left-wing government and overthrow it. And with the help of God. it will happen faster than you think.
