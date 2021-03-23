World
Netanyahu: a political master fighting for his survival – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu reigned as Israel Prime Minister for a record 12 consecutive years, in part by convincing many voters that he alone can ensure the security of the Jewish state while defending it on the world stage.
But on Tuesday, the wily 71-year-old faces his fourth re-election in less than two years, after repeatedly failing to unite a stable coalition behind him, despite his staunch right-wing base.
Polls indicate that this master political survivor, widely known as Bibi, may once again struggle to forge the necessary 61-seat parliamentary majority.
Since the last Israeli vote a year ago, support for Netanyahu’s Likud may have even fallen, despite the conclusion of historic normalization agreements with four Arab states and the unfolding of a vaccination campaign against the Covid. -19 that beats the world.
One of the reasons its political position remains fragile is that its relations with coalition partners are so often undermined by mistrust, said Colin Shindler, a prominent Israeli researcher at SOAS University in London.
Netanyahu tends to “pretend to forge friendships and alliances” with partners only as long as they are useful to him, said Shindler, author of “The Rise of the Israeli Right: From Odessa to Hebron.”
“This is how I see Netanyahu.”
Yet – although he was the first sitting Israeli prime minister indicted while in office on corruption allegations, which he denies – Netanyahu may well survive the polls again.
That’s because a section of the electorate still views him as the surest pair of hands to guide the nation, Shindler said.
“That’s why he’s still in power. He’s the national goalkeeper and he doesn’t let any goals in.”
Netanyahu is the son of a historian who was active in right-wing Zionist groups, an ideological legacy that has helped shape the prime minister’s political career.
Addressing the World Holocaust Forum last year, Netanyahu said the Jewish people must “always take threats from those who seek our destruction seriously.”
He warned the Israelis “to face threats even when they are small and, above all, to always have the power to defend ourselves on our own.”
The occasional cigar smoker with a hoarse voice and grizzled comb, the broad, beefy and square-jawed Netanyahu has two sons with his wife Sara and a daughter from a previous marriage.
His brother, Yonatan, was the only Israeli soldier killed in a 1976 commando raid to free hostages at Entebbe airport in Uganda.
Netanyahu called the event, which left its mark on him, “a very dramatic national experience” and “of great personal consequence”.
He was raised partly in the United States and graduated from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
His fluent English made him a staple on American television, defending Israeli politics until the late 1980s and early 1990s, an exposure that raised his profile both at home and abroad. .
Skeptical of the Oslo peace accords, Netanyahu became leader of Likud in 1993 and led the party to victory as Israel’s youngest prime minister in 1996, at the age of 46.
He lost power in 1999, but regained it 10 years later and has not abandoned it since.
Netanyahu failed to engage in substantial peace talks with the Palestinians while overseeing a boom in Jewish settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.
He frequently cites the risks Israel faces from the Lebanese Shiite Muslim group Hezbollah and called the Iranian regime the greatest threat to the Jewish people since Nazi Germany.
Thwarting Iran’s alleged nuclear weapons program has become a central part of its foreign policy.
In one of the most controversial diplomatic episodes of his tenure, Netanyahu addressed a joint session of the American congress in 2015 without having been invited by the then president Barack obama to condemn Obama’s nuclear negotiations with Iran.
“Netanyahu’s vision of himself as the Jewish people ‘s leading advocate against calamity has enabled him to justify almost anything that will keep him in power,” Obama wrote in his presidential memoir, “A Promised Land.”
After three inconclusive elections in 2019 and 2020, Netanyahu agreed to a unity government with his rival, centrist Benny Gantz.
The three-year coalition formed in May called on Netanyahu to hand over power to Gantz after 18 months.
But experts on Netanyahu widely predicted that he would find a way to sink the coalition before allowing Gantz to become prime minister.
And, as the deadline approached to pass a budget meant to save the government or let it collapse, forcing a fourth election, Netanyahu backed down.
Gantz said he was “under no illusions” about Netanyahu when he joined the coalition, but that he hoped the pandemic and the economic crisis it was causing would force the prime minister to opt for calm political rather than another vote.
“To my dismay, this did not happen,” Gantz said days before the government fell. “Netanyahu didn’t lie to me. He lied to all of you.”
